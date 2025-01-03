'I thought he was going to play for Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish League! So there is Scotland in Zimbabwe? Khama Billiat regrets leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for Kaizer Chiefs, now he is chasing money' - Fans

The 34-year-old sensation remains a hot topic after being announced as a new addition to the newly promoted Zim PSL team Scottland FC.

Khama Billiat was anticipated to make his return to the South African Premier Soccer League after his contract with Yadah FC ended last month.

However, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns attacker signed with Zimbabwe PSL team Scottland FC on Thursday.

South African football lovers have responded to Billiat's transfer to the newly promoted Zim PSL team, with some expressing displeasure regarding his move.

Here, GOAL presents some of the most notable reactions shared by fans on social media concerning Billiat.