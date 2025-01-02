Done Deal! Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat joins cash-rich Scottland FC

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraDone Deal! Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat joins cash-rich Scottland FCPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCK. BilliatThe 34-year-old has found a new home after a successful season with Yadah in his home country. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBilliat spent 2024 at Yadah FCHe left Yadah and was expected to return to the PSLHe has now joined Scottland FCFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱