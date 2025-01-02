Khama Billiat, Zimbabwe, 2024Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Done Deal! Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star Khama Billiat joins cash-rich Scottland FC

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersCape Town City FC vs Kaizer ChiefsCape Town City FCK. Billiat

The 34-year-old has found a new home after a successful season with Yadah in his home country.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Billiat spent 2024 at Yadah FC
  • He left Yadah and was expected to return to the PSL
  • He has now joined Scottland FC
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱