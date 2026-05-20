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'I sense a deep mockery' - Neymar's Brazil return brutally branded a 'freak show' by World Cup winner
A controversial comeback for the Santos star
The decision by Ancelotti to include Neymar in his squad for the 2026 World Cup has ignited a fierce debate across the footballing world. After a three-year absence from the international stage, the 34-year-old’s return to the Selecao was initially met with celebration by many fans in his homeland, but darker undertones are beginning to emerge among clinical observers. While the romanticism of a final dance for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward appeals to some, critics are questioning the physical and tactical viability of the veteran.
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Dugarry hits out at 'insincere' celebrations
One of the loudest dissenting voices belongs to 1998 France World Cup winner, Dugarry, who believes the fanfare surrounding the recall is far from authentic. By describing the situation as a "freak show," Dugarry highlights a perceived lack of respect for both the player's legacy and the current state of the Brazilian national team's prestige.
"These celebrations aren't genuine. I sense a deep mockery behind Neymar's selection. I'm starting to hear things like, 'He'll be injured before the tournament even starts,' or 'He's gained weight'. I think a lot of people are turning him into a bit of a freak show. It bothers me. Neymar is contributing to that," Dugarry stated during an appearance on RMC Sport.
Questions over Brazil's sporting standards
For Dugarry, the return of Neymar after his long hiatus and recent fitness struggles is a symptom of a much larger problem within the five-time world champions. He suggests that relying on a player who is past his peak indicates that the talent pool or the management's vision has significantly weakened in recent years.
"I don't think it's a good idea. Selecting Neymar demonstrates how low Brazil has fallen. To think that Neymar is just another player is a delusion. I'm not convinced that this boy can still contribute anything to this team," he added.
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The final countdown to 2026 World Cup
As the squad prepares to assemble at Granja Comary on May 27, the pressure on Neymar to prove his detractors wrong is immense. Brazil are scheduled to play a friendly against Panama at the Maracana on May 31 before heading to North America. Ancelotti's side will play Morocco, Haiti and Scotland in Group C at this summer's World Cup.