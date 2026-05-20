'I sense a deep mockery' - Neymar's Brazil return brutally branded a 'freak show' by World Cup winner

One of the loudest dissenting voices belongs to 1998 France World Cup winner, Dugarry, who believes the fanfare surrounding the recall is far from authentic. By describing the situation as a "freak show," Dugarry highlights a perceived lack of respect for both the player's legacy and the current state of the Brazilian national team's prestige.

"These celebrations aren't genuine. I sense a deep mockery behind Neymar's selection. I'm starting to hear things like, 'He'll be injured before the tournament even starts,' or 'He's gained weight'. I think a lot of people are turning him into a bit of a freak show. It bothers me. Neymar is contributing to that," Dugarry stated during an appearance on RMC Sport.