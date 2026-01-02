'I love Kaizer Chiefs!' Portuguese top-tier star sends come-get-me plea to PSL clubs after transfer window opens revealing 'a move is going to happen'

The 26-year-old did not shy away from sharing his future plans with the media, revealing his desire to continue his career elsewhere.

"For my future, I think, that's a good question. After this tournament, I want to get a better opportunity to go and play, somewhere else," Sithole told journalists.

"I want to go elsewhere because I have been in Portugal for the past eight years, close to nine now, so I think for me to go somewhere else, maybe outside of Portugal, if things go well, that can be good," he added.

"Oh, yes, I have just signed a new deal, but there were talks that happened around the deal, so I think if everything goes well, a move is going to happen.

And questions rose about the biggest clubs in the Premier Soccer league where his Bafana teammates are playing, he explained that it wouldn't be an issue for him, but that all relies on Mamelodi Sundown, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

"Yes”, leaving the decision up to the teams.