'I felt like smashing everything up!' - Mauricio Pochettino slammed by ex-Chelsea star for brutal press conference remarks
Fury over forgotten man snub
In 2023, Pochettino went viral for his response when asked about the whereabouts of Sarr and goalkeeper Jamie Cumming after Chelsea had picked up a win against Luton Town.
When Sarr’s name was brought up, Pochettino asked the reporter: “Who?”
The reporter continued: “Malang Sarr, and what has happened to Jamie Cummings who played the game against Wrexham [in the preseason]?”
Pochettino then said in a confused state, “Oh my goodness. Malana Sarr and then Jamie? I don’t know what I can tell you.”
Reflecting on the incident on the Kampo podcast, Sarr said: "I felt like smashing everything up when he said that because I know what’s going on behind my back... He’s doing it on purpose. I know he knows me. It’s impossible he didn’t know me."
The history between Sarr and Pochettino
Sarr argues the snub was a deliberate slight, noting that Pochettino had previously tried to sign him for Tottenham. The defender revealed that upon arriving at Chelsea, the manager even told his assistant: "Look who’s here, we tried to sign him at Tottenham, and now we are working together here!" Sarr questioned how a coach who once pursued him could suddenly forget his identity.
Rejected peace offerings and missed calls
While Pochettino, who is currently the head coach of the United States national team, later attempted to rectify the situation, Sarr was in no mood for reconciliation. "Pochettino wasn’t prepared for the question, the next day or two days later he realised his mistake and picked up the phone and called me. I didn’t answer," Sarr admitted, adding that he discovered the press conference comments while on holiday via Instagram.
A difficult exit from Stamford Bridge
The exit process was equally brutal, with Sarr claiming the hierarchy tried to force him into moves he didn't want. He recalled telling the sporting director: "I’m 23, I’m going to stay at a competitive club in Europe and I’m going to play... I refused, we ended the discussion there. He was a little annoyed. I’m annoyed too because he’s trying to force me somewhere I don’t want to go." Sarr is currently revitalising his career at RC Lens, where his standout performances continue to prove that his quality on the pitch remains undeniable.
