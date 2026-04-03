The first major controversy arose over Guardiola’s favourite player, Thiago, who had suffered a partial tear of the medial collateral ligament in the spring of 2014. Initially, the talk was of a break of no more than two months, but that wasn’t quick enough for Thiago and Guardiola. Without Müller-Wohlfahrt’s permission, Thiago had the Spanish doctor Ramon Cugat inject cortisone and growth factors into his medial collateral ligament.
However, this did not speed up his recovery; instead, Thiago injured himself again in the same place. Even Guardiola later admitted that Cugat’s treatment had “perhaps been a big mistake”. Thiago was ultimately sidelined for just under a year – and the next controversy arose in the second match after his return.
April 2015, DFB Cup quarter-final against Bayer Leverkusen. When Benatia sustained a muscle injury, Guardiola turned towards the bench and clapped, presumably maliciously, in the direction of the medical team. After the match, he described the injury situation as “critical, very critical”. The following week, FC Bayern travelled to Porto for a Champions League match; it was to be Müller-Wohlfahrt’s last away trip for the time being.
At the request of Jupp Heynckes, Müller-Wohlfahrt returned to the German record champions in 2017 and left for good three years later without much recognition or a proper send-off from the club. That had been “disappointing on a personal level”, as he only admitted last year. He said he had fallen into a slump afterwards; the manner of his departure had “hit him hard”.
“The world of the football business had become increasingly alien to me, with the astronomical salaries and transfer fees that are now being paid. Professional sport has become colder and more impersonal. There is less camaraderie,” he says today of his motivations at the time.
"In the past", FC Bayern had functioned "like a family". He simply no longer had that feeling back then. However, he spoke favourably of current developments, particularly in his assessment of Guardiola’s "protégé" Vincent Kompany. Under him, "fortunately, things are a bit more like a family again, I’ve heard. That makes me happy."