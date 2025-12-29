Hugo Broos to make big Sipho Mbule decision as Orlando Pirates star struggles to shine for Bafana Bafana at 2025 AFCON
Mbule goes missing at AFCON
Sipho Mbule started Bafana Bafana’s 2025 AFCON Group B opener against Angola but struggled to impose himself in the contest.
His influence was again limited when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Egypt.
As one of the players tipped to be among South Africa’s standout performers at the tournament, Mbule’s muted displays have drawn criticism.
Questions have been raised about his form and effectiveness in key moments, especially against Egypt when Bafana needed a creative genius to break the Pharaohs' resistance and supply the forwards.
However, coach Hugo Broos has come out in defence of the Orlando Pirates playmaker.
Broos to 'do what I have to do' about Mbule
“I think first of all, with Sipho, I’ve experienced enough, he knows also he’s good and when he’s not good,” said Broos as per iDiski Times.
“So, I will not talk today because today I think we have to let the players be and leave them and don’t make meetings or show them what was not good.
“I will have a little chat with him and see how he felt about the game of Egypt. And we will see what we can do in the game against Zimbabwe.
“We have to make the right choices but that’s what I’m going to discuss also first with Helman [Mkhalele] like we always do and we will see what we do. But I will see how Sipho is and do what I have to do.”
Bafana 'always motivated to play against Zimbabwe'
Bafana meet their COSAFA rivals Zimbabwe whom they have often met under Broos and defender Nkosinathi Sibisi says they are motivated to face their neighbours.
"We are always motivated to play against Zimbabwe, I think, as the coach mentioned, we played them a couple of times in the qualifiers," Sibisi said as per KickOff.
"So for us, I think, going into the game it won’t be easy, we know there’s a rivalry as neighbours.
"I think we had the upper hand on them in the qualifiers, but it still won’t be easy – but if we bring our A-game and focus, we will definitely make it through.
"As the coach alluded to, a result is important; we don’t want to lose, but we know a victory will be a good motivation going into the next round. We’re looking forward to the game and getting the result."
Broos revisits Mudau-Salah issue
Khuliso Mudau conceded a penalty against Egypt after appearing to hit Mohamed Salah on the face and Broos still defends his right-back, insisting he did not intend to hurt the Liverpool star.
“It was not the intention of Khuliso Mudau to slam Salah,” said Broos as per Sowetan Live.
“He just wanted to protect and this is something you have to take into account when you look at the picture. There is a difference between touching and hitting.
“This is what I have said, that there are too many rules now. When a lot of things are happening, the evidence of things is lost and this is a pity. That’s why they have a yellow card and penalty because for them it was hitting a player and this is not true," added the Belgian.
“After the game, I asked Salah that in the Premier League they ‘kill’ you every week and he said he touched me but I was surprised that it was a penalty. Something we have to learn with VAR is what was the intention of the player.
“You can tell players to take attention and all those things but they will not be free anymore. If a player thinks I have to keep my arms like this or that, this is not football.”