Hugo Broos to make big Sipho Mbule decision as Orlando Pirates star struggles to shine for Bafana Bafana at 2025 AFCON

Sipho Mbule started Bafana Bafana’s 2025 AFCON Group B opener against Angola but struggled to impose himself in the contest.

His influence was again limited when he came on as a second-half substitute in the 1-0 defeat to Egypt.

As one of the players tipped to be among South Africa’s standout performers at the tournament, Mbule’s muted displays have drawn criticism.

Questions have been raised about his form and effectiveness in key moments, especially against Egypt when Bafana needed a creative genius to break the Pharaohs' resistance and supply the forwards.

However, coach Hugo Broos has come out in defence of the Orlando Pirates playmaker.