Hugo Broos explains why he brought ex-Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Elias Mokwana back in the Bafana Bafana squad ahead of 2025 AFCON
Broos back in the Bafana squad
Elias Mokwana is back in the Bafana Bafana fold after being named in the 25-man final squad for the 2025 AFCON finals.
His return comes after a brief spell out of the national team, during which his chances of going to Morocco had looked slim.
However, Bafana coach Hugo Broos has opted to recall the winger.
The Belgian mentor has restored his trust in Mokwana, who has been pushing for form while currently on loan at Saudi Pro League side Al Hazem from Esperance.
Broos explains his stance on Mokwana
After Mokwana appeared to be out of Broos' sight, the coach revealed that he monitored Mokwana's matches for Al-Hazem in recent months and was impressed with his performances, even though the winger wasn’t used in his natural role.
He pointed out that the club played Elias as a central striker, giving the coach an idea that he can also deploy him there if needed.
Broos has added that Mokwana is currently in good condition, while also emphasising his preference for fast wingers and believes the former Sekhukhune United man fits that profile perfectly.
"In the past months, we looked at several games of Elias in Al-Hazem and he was playing very good even though he didn’t play really on his position," said Broos as per KickOff.
"They use him as a striker, as a central striker. But that means also for us that if we need someone there, we can always use Elias.
"On the other hand, he’s in very good shape, and you know I like wingers who are very quick, I like wingers who have action, and I think Elias is someone like that.
Broos justifies more selections
Broos also include rising stars Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith in his squad and the two are based in Belgium and England, respectively.
“I think the most important thing is that they are still players who are very talented and who played in AFCON, and it was a little surprising that they didn’t release Shandre to go with the U20 team to the AFCON tournament,” said Broos.
“But I think it’s a great opportunity for those two players to adapt to a higher level of football and to see what’s happening with Bafana Bafana during training. They have a lot to learn in the coming weeks.
“I took them for their quality, and we don’t really have to count on them to play in games. However, if the opportunity arises, we can give them a chance. The most important thing for them now is to gain experience with Bafana Bafana, and at the higher level they are confronted with," he added.
“We can give them time to settle into the national team, which is why I decided to take those two players with us now to AFCON. We are also looking at the future; it may be a little easier for them to become regular players for Bafana Bafana.”
What comes next?
Mokwana now understands how it feels to be frozen out of the national team, especially at a time when he had worked hard to establish himself as a key Bafana player.
That would make him not take this AFCON opportunity for granted after some time out of the national side.
He will be determined to deliver top performances should coach Broos select him to play some games at the tournament.
Strong displays at AFCON would also boost his chances of securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
This platform could further help him convince his parent club, Esperance, that he deserves another chance when his loan spell at Al Hazem expires.
Overall, AFCON presents him with a crucial window to reaffirm his quality for both club and country.