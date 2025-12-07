After Mokwana appeared to be out of Broos' sight, the coach revealed that he monitored Mokwana's matches for Al-Hazem in recent months and was impressed with his performances, even though the winger wasn’t used in his natural role.

He pointed out that the club played Elias as a central striker, giving the coach an idea that he can also deploy him there if needed.

Broos has added that Mokwana is currently in good condition, while also emphasising his preference for fast wingers and believes the former Sekhukhune United man fits that profile perfectly.

"In the past months, we looked at several games of Elias in Al-Hazem and he was playing very good even though he didn’t play really on his position," said Broos as per KickOff.

"They use him as a striker, as a central striker. But that means also for us that if we need someone there, we can always use Elias.

"On the other hand, he’s in very good shape, and you know I like wingers who are very quick, I like wingers who have action, and I think Elias is someone like that.