Hugo Broos Explains South Africa AFCON Squad Selection! Why Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng got the nod as Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala misses out & new Bafana Bafana 'central striker' based in Asia

Bafana coach Hugo Broos has shed light on why Relebohile Mofokeng and Elias Mokwana have been included in the squad that will take part in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Broos has named his final 25-man squad, and Mofokeng, as well as Esperance forward Mokwana, who is on loan to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hazem, have been included.

Mofokeng has made a comeback to the Bafana setup after missing the last games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers because of an injury. He had been replaced by Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala in the Bafana squad in October.

He has returned to full action with Pirates and has been brilliant in the games he has been involved in. President Yama 2000, as the youngster is known, provided an assist for Evidence Makgopa in the Premier Soccer League game against Durban City; indeed, Bucs won to go top of the table.

In the 3-1 win over Golden Arrows, Mofokeng provided the assist for Yanela Mbuthuma's second goal.

On the other hand, Mokwana has been named despite falling down the pecking order at Esperance before he was loaned out.

Broos said he has been watching the former Sekhukhune United forward, and he is impressed, although he has been deployed in several positions. The tactician stressed that Mokwana can be depended on to provide the same services should they be required in Morocco.