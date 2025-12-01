Hugo Broos Explains South Africa AFCON Squad Selection! Why Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng got the nod as Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala misses out & new Bafana Bafana 'central striker' based in Asia
- Backpage
Broos expresses love for Mofokeng and Mokwana
Bafana coach Hugo Broos has shed light on why Relebohile Mofokeng and Elias Mokwana have been included in the squad that will take part in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
Broos has named his final 25-man squad, and Mofokeng, as well as Esperance forward Mokwana, who is on loan to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hazem, have been included.
Mofokeng has made a comeback to the Bafana setup after missing the last games of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers because of an injury. He had been replaced by Kaizer Chiefs' Mduduzi Shabalala in the Bafana squad in October.
He has returned to full action with Pirates and has been brilliant in the games he has been involved in. President Yama 2000, as the youngster is known, provided an assist for Evidence Makgopa in the Premier Soccer League game against Durban City; indeed, Bucs won to go top of the table.
In the 3-1 win over Golden Arrows, Mofokeng provided the assist for Yanela Mbuthuma's second goal.
On the other hand, Mokwana has been named despite falling down the pecking order at Esperance before he was loaned out.
Broos said he has been watching the former Sekhukhune United forward, and he is impressed, although he has been deployed in several positions. The tactician stressed that Mokwana can be depended on to provide the same services should they be required in Morocco.
- Backpage
Why Bafana need Mokwana and Mofokeng
“In the past months, we looked at several games of Elias in Al-Hazem, and he was playing very well even though he didn’t really play in his position,” Broos told the media on Monday.
“They use him as a striker, as a central striker. But that also means for us that if we need someone there, we can always use Elias.
"On the other hand, he’s in very good shape, and I like wingers who are very quick, I like wingers who have action, and I think Elias is someone like that," he explained.
“About Relebohile, I like him as a player. He’s a very good player; he’s a very talented player. Had a few problems now in the past week with an injury, so I was very happy to see him play again with Pirates, and that’s why I didn’t doubt one second to take him with the selection.”
- Backpage
'Great opportunities for Smith and Campbell'
Apart from Mofokeng and Mokwana, Broos also spoke about Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith. Smith is set for yet another continental duty after helping Amajita win the U20 AFCON.
Campbell is a graduate of the junior side but missed the AFCON final as he was tied to club duties with Club Brugge.
“I think the most important thing is that they are still players who are very talented and who played in AFCON, and it was a little surprising that they didn’t release Shandre to go with the U20 team to the AFCON tournament,” said Broos.
“But I think it’s a great opportunity for those two players to adapt to a higher level of football and to see what’s happening with Bafana Bafana during training. They have a lot to learn in the coming weeks.
“I took them for their quality, and we don’t really have to count on them to play in games. However, if the opportunity arises, we can give them a chance. The most important thing for them now is to gain experience with Bafana Bafana, and at the higher level they are confronted with," he added.
“We can give them time to settle into the national team, which is why I decided to take those two players with us now to AFCON. We are also looking at the future; it may be a little easier for them to become regular players for Bafana Bafana.”
- Backpage
Bafana's ambition
After reaching the semi-finals and finishing as the third-placed team, Bafana's ambition will be to advance further this time around.
In search of continental glory, Broos has maintained the players who played core roles in Bafana's qualification for AFCON and the World Cup finals.