Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana preliminary squad to face Zambia announced amid calls for Thembinkosi Lorch to be included and in-form Orlando Pirates star Masindi Nemtajela among the new faces
Bafana to face Chipolopolo
Bafana Bafana are set to host Zambia in an international friendly match on November 14 as they kickoff preparations for the 2025 AFCON tournament.
However, SAFA are yet to announce the venue where the match will take place.
Coach Hugo Broos has announced his preliminary squad for the game against Chipolopolo who have also qualified for AFCON.
Hugo Broos' squad
Orlando Pirates midfielder Masindi Nemtajela is enjoying some terrific form and has been rewarded for that by Broos with a maiden national team call-up.
The Bafana coach has excluded fit-again Sundowns central defender Grant Kekana who missed the last camp due to injury.
Also left out is Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng whose is battling fitness issues. However, familiar faces dominate the coach's selection.
Lorch left out
Calls for Thembinkosi Lorch to be included back into the Bafana Bafana squad have been growing.
The national team bidding for the Wydad Casablanca star from fans escalated after the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup where he was impressive and the good form he is currently enjoying.
However, Broos has stuck to his guns when it comes to his stance on the former Orlando Pirates star.
What comes next?
Injured players like Bafana vice-captain Themba Zwane and Mofokeng would be hoping to get back to fitness in time for AFCON.
The Zambia friendly will see players improving their performances to stay in Broos' plans.