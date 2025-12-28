Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana are in a do-or-die situation in AFCON ahead of the clash with neighbours Zimbabwe

They need to ensure that they finish in the top two - or at least as one of the four best third-placed teams across six groups - to secure progression to the last 16 of the competition.

After their unfortunate 1-0 loss to Egypt last time out, Bafana are in a precarious position, and meet the Warriors, who are in an even more desperate position.

Zimbabwe only has a solitary point earned through their 1-1 draw with Angola in their last match, and must go for a win against Bafana to stand any chance of qualifying.

Having easily progressed to the knockout stages in the previous edition in the Ivory Coast and making it as far as the final three, Broos’ Bafana are eager to do better this time.

Here, GOAL previews the crucial final group match for Bafana against the Warriors and also looks at the permutations.

