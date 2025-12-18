Huge boost for Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana as SAFA chief medical officer delivers Oswin Appollis update but warns of 'airborne infections'

The former Cameroon head coach has always stressed that Bafana must win their opening game. A victory against Angola, the 73-year-old experienced tactician believes, will heavily influence how their campaign will go.

Broos is aware that Angola is not an easy team, but he is confident his players are up to the task.

"So, they are a good team, and you can be sure about that. They have some good players and are very tactical," the coach explained.

"Now, with the new coach, he is always giving something extra, and the players always want to prove themselves. So, that means we will have a tough opponent next week on Monday. But on the other side, I believe in my team. I also believe in what my team has already done in the past.

"We have beaten better opponents than that [Angola]. So, that means we don’t have to be afraid and should be confident in ourselves, but they will not give us presents because we will have to play at our highest level, and winning against them is enough. We don’t have to think about 2-0 or 3-0, but any win will be a better result for us," he added.

Perennial AFCON winners Egypt are also Bafana's preliminary opponent, and Broos has already labelled them as among the tournament's favourites.

“We just have to focus on the next days and certainly try to have a good start. The difference now is that we play the first game against Angola, then we play against the favourites in our group, Egypt," the former Cameroon head coach explained.

“So, imagine if we don’t win against Angola, then you play with a knife [on the throat], and we have to avoid that. We have to win that first game.

“We have to be ready from the first minute, and I’m sure that we will."