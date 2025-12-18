Huge boost for Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana as SAFA chief medical officer delivers Oswin Appollis update but warns of 'airborne infections'
Update on Appollis delivered
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos can now fully concentrate on preparing his players for the Africa Cup of Nations after receiving a positive report from South African Football Association (SAFA) chief medical officer, Thulani Ngwenya.
There were fears that Broos would not have his key player available after he was forced to undergo a medical assessment on Tuesday. Appollis did not start the friendly match against Black Galaxies, but for the few minutes he was on the pitch, he had to deal with heavy challenges from the West Africans.
Now, the SAFA official has given Broos a clean bill of health, days before Bafana faces Angola for their Group B opening game.
'Clean bill of health'
"It is actually good to mention the fact that we have a clean bill of health. We had knocks yesterday, but they were actually treated," Ngwenya said, as quoted by SABC Sports.
"Some were worried about Appollis, but you can see him walk freely without any issues. So all players are going to be available for selection on Monday."
Preventive measures
However, the medic warned that South Africa must take preventive measures to avoid airborne infections.
"Make sure that we have some preventative strategies. We discussed with the doc that we at least need masks to avoid the airborne infections, because if you have a flu infection, you are at risk of having myocarditis. So it is important that we guard against such," he explained.
"So, from the medical aspects of things, we have done our best as the medical committee to make sure that we prepare, and we had good support from Morocco.
"We expect a clean bill, and we have trained the people there – they know what is expected, and they know the emergencies that are common in football. We are expecting a smooth sail," he expressed.
Confident Broos
The former Cameroon head coach has always stressed that Bafana must win their opening game. A victory against Angola, the 73-year-old experienced tactician believes, will heavily influence how their campaign will go.
Broos is aware that Angola is not an easy team, but he is confident his players are up to the task.
"So, they are a good team, and you can be sure about that. They have some good players and are very tactical," the coach explained.
"Now, with the new coach, he is always giving something extra, and the players always want to prove themselves. So, that means we will have a tough opponent next week on Monday. But on the other side, I believe in my team. I also believe in what my team has already done in the past.
"We have beaten better opponents than that [Angola]. So, that means we don’t have to be afraid and should be confident in ourselves, but they will not give us presents because we will have to play at our highest level, and winning against them is enough. We don’t have to think about 2-0 or 3-0, but any win will be a better result for us," he added.
Perennial AFCON winners Egypt are also Bafana's preliminary opponent, and Broos has already labelled them as among the tournament's favourites.
“We just have to focus on the next days and certainly try to have a good start. The difference now is that we play the first game against Angola, then we play against the favourites in our group, Egypt," the former Cameroon head coach explained.
“So, imagine if we don’t win against Angola, then you play with a knife [on the throat], and we have to avoid that. We have to win that first game.
“We have to be ready from the first minute, and I’m sure that we will."