Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists Angola 'will not give us presents' in must-win AFCON Group B opener
What awaits Bafana Bafana
The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) edition kicks off on Sunday, December 21, in North Africa.
Hosts Morocco will be up against Comoros at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, while South Africa, who are in Group B with record holders Egypt, face Angola on Monday at the Marrakesh Stadium.
Hugo Broos' men will then play the Pharaohs at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir Stadium four days later.
The final group game for Bafana Bafana will be against Zimbabwe on December 29 in Marrakesh.
- Backpage
Broos wary of Angola threat
Coach Hugo Broos is not expecting an easy outing against Palancas Negras, who are among the teams hoping to make the knockout phase.
“You know, I saw Angola playing in the [2026 FIFA World Cup] qualifiers. They played at home and lost the game 1-0 [against Libya on September 4, 2025]. If they played that game 10 times, they would win it nine times," the veteran tactician said in a presser.
"So, they are a good team, and you can be sure about that. They have some good players and are very tactical. "Now, with the new coach, he is always giving something extra, and the players always want to prove themselves. So, that means we will have a tough opponent next week on Monday. But on the other side, I believe in my team. I also believe in what my team has already done in the past.
"We have beaten better opponents than that [Angola]. So, that means we don’t have to be afraid and should be confident in ourselves, but they will not give us presents because we will have to play at our highest level, and winning against them is enough. We don’t have to think about 2-0 or 3-0, but any win will be a better result for us."
- Backpage
Broos adamant Bafana Bafana must have a good start
The former Cameroon tactician has explained how a win in their opening game will help Bafana Bafana when they come up against the Pharaohs in their second outing.
“We just have to focus on the next days and certainly try to have a good start. The difference now is that we play the first game against Angola, then we play against the favourites in our group, Egypt,” he explained.
“So, imagine if we don’t win against Angola, then you play with a knife [on the throat], and we have to avoid that. We have to win that first game.
“We have to be ready from the first minute, and I’m sure that we will," he concluded.
- Backpage
How have Bafana Bafana prepared for AFCON?
South Africa played two international friendly games ahead of the biennial competition. They faced Zambia, the 2012 champions, and managed to secure a 3-1 win.
The most recent one was on Tuesday, December 16, against a second-string Ghana side at the Dobsonville Stadium. Sipho Mbule's strike was enough to hand Hugo Broos' men victory, but the coach was not impressed with the display.“I’m happy with the result that we won the game, but I think we can play much better than today," he said.
“We didn’t really play a very good game; there was not so much movement in the team as we are used to, and the passing was not good.
“So we still need a little bit of work to be on the highest level for next week," Broos added.
“I’m certain that plays in the heads also that next week AFCON starts. The players are a little bit afraid to get injured or whatever. But again, I expected a little bit more from my team today, a better game, but that can happen.
“I remember two years ago, it was Lesotho in the last game we played, so that gives us hope. I’m sure the boys will be ready for Angola," he concluded.