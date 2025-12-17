Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists Angola 'will not give us presents' in must-win AFCON Group B opener

Coach Hugo Broos is not expecting an easy outing against Palancas Negras, who are among the teams hoping to make the knockout phase.

“You know, I saw Angola playing in the [2026 FIFA World Cup] qualifiers. They played at home and lost the game 1-0 [against Libya on September 4, 2025]. If they played that game 10 times, they would win it nine times," the veteran tactician said in a presser.

"So, they are a good team, and you can be sure about that. They have some good players and are very tactical. "Now, with the new coach, he is always giving something extra, and the players always want to prove themselves. So, that means we will have a tough opponent next week on Monday. But on the other side, I believe in my team. I also believe in what my team has already done in the past.

"We have beaten better opponents than that [Angola]. So, that means we don’t have to be afraid and should be confident in ourselves, but they will not give us presents because we will have to play at our highest level, and winning against them is enough. We don’t have to think about 2-0 or 3-0, but any win will be a better result for us."