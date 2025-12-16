Bafana Bafana issue update on Oswin Appollis' injury as Kaizer Chiefs star awaits AFCON call-up
Appollis' AFCON scare
Bafana Bafana played Ghana on Tuesday afternoon in an international friendly game that was played at Dobsonville Stadium.
Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule scored the only goal of the match in the second half to give his team the morale they needed ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that starts on Sunday in Morocco.
However, Hugo Broos' men did not end the game as they may have wished owing to an injury suffered by Oswin Appollis, who had been introduced in the second half.
The winger suffered a kick on his leg, which forced him to seek treatment after the end of the game, and he was seen limping when joining his compatriots.
Kaizer Chiefs' versatile attacker Mduduzi Shabalala is on the standby list alongside Iqraam Rayners of Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane. With Appollis' injury, it means Shabalala could have been called into the squad.
However, coach Hugo Broos has revealed it is nothing major that could see Appollis miss the biennial continental competition.
"[The injury] is not bad, he just got a kick on his leg, and maybe tomorrow he will have a little problem. But okay, it’s nothing major," the Belgian said.
The 73-year-old further explained his intention to win gold after finishing third in the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast.
“I think we did it very well two years ago at AFCON, and I think we can’t be happy if we don’t come back with the same result. I think this year we have to go even more," he added.
“But this is the tournament that is very difficult, but I think we have the qualities to do it. We will try to bring gold."
Broos disappointed with Bafana Bafana's display
Bafana Bafana struggled to deliver against a fringe Ghana team before getting the goal thanks to Mbule's individual brilliance. Broos says he is happy with the win, but wasn't happy with the display.“I’m happy with the result that we won the game, but I think we can play much better than today," he said.
“We didn’t really play a very good game; there was not so much movement in the team as we are used to, and the passing was not good.
“So we still need a little bit of work to be on the highest level for next week," Broos added.
“I’m certain that plays in the heads also that next week AFCON starts. The players are a little bit afraid to get injured or whatever. But again, I expected a little bit more from my team today, a better game, but that can happen.
“I remember two years ago, it was Lesotho in the last game we played, so that gives us hope. I’m sure the boys will be ready for Angola," he concluded.
What should Bafana Bafana expect?
Meanwhile, the tactician has explained why his players should be prepared for tough matches as opposed to the 2023 edition.
“I have already told the players that our status is a little different from the previous AFCON. In the previous AFCON, we were just one of the teams. Maybe today we are one of the teams that can win AFCON,” the former Cameroon coach told the media.
“That means, I’m sure of it, that our opponents will have a different mindset when they play against us than they did two years ago. We have to be prepared for that.
“I’m not nervous because I still believe in what I did in the past years in the team, even when there are some new players, young players with us. But I know what we can do, I know how good we are," Broos added.
“To see the progression of Bafana in the last two years, then you have in mind the game against Nigeria a few months ago, now we can also play with power, we can also resist power. That means we don’t have to be afraid of AFCON. I also read left and right that some countries are saying that South Africa can win AFCON.
“So maybe we are now one of the favourites, the many favourites because when you see the teams who are now at AFCON, and you compare two years ago, I think this AFCON will be much tougher," he added.
Bafana Bafana are in Group B with Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe.