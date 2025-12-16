Bafana Bafana issue update on Oswin Appollis' injury as Kaizer Chiefs star awaits AFCON call-up

Bafana Bafana played Ghana on Tuesday afternoon in an international friendly game that was played at Dobsonville Stadium.

Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule scored the only goal of the match in the second half to give his team the morale they needed ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) that starts on Sunday in Morocco.

However, Hugo Broos' men did not end the game as they may have wished owing to an injury suffered by Oswin Appollis, who had been introduced in the second half.

The winger suffered a kick on his leg, which forced him to seek treatment after the end of the game, and he was seen limping when joining his compatriots.