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Ryan Tolmich

‘A better player, a better person’ - Inside USMNT star Tyler Adams’ evolution since the 2022 World Cup with 2026 approaching

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GOAL sat down with the USMNT midfielder to talk about how life changes, the importance of wellness and what makes a World Cup moment so special.

The defining image of Tyler Adams in 2022 wasn’t a tackle or a pass - it was his composure. On the pitch or at the press conference podium, he never looked rattled. He looked like a captain. A leader. And that became one of the lasting takeaways from Qatar.

Looking back at that version of himself now, Adams doesn't really see what the rest of the world saw. He doesn’t see a 23-year-old wise beyond his years. He sees a kid who, in reality, had no idea what was coming - an incomplete version of himself. Looking back, he sees a person that he feels is totally unrecognizable to the one that's sitting here now.

"It's crazy," he tells GOAL. "It's chaos to say the least. I talk to my wife about it all the time. When you talk about 2022, and the build-up to that cycle, I wasn't a father yet. I had no stress in my life. I didn't even know what stress was. I was just enjoying my football, and that was the priority in my life: going in every day, getting better, enjoying my time at Leeds in the Premier League, all those variables. Then right after the World Cup, it's like life changed a lot for me."

Life tends to find a way to do that. As Adams says, he's a father of two now, and anyone with kids knows how that experience shapes you. In 2022, he was a newcomer at Leeds, but now he's an established Premier League midfielder at Bournemouth. Injuries have forced him into some hard moments, but that's life. It doesn't always change for the better.

It does keep moving, though - and it’s about to speed up again. With the World Cup coming to the United States this summer, Adams and the USMNT will be under a harsher spotlight than ever. Hosting always carries weight, but this feels heavier. This isn’t just about results. It’s about proving the game belongs - that it can matter here, and last.

Adams doesn’t shy away from pressure. It’s part of the job - it always has been. He’s consistently chosen the harder path, and his career reflects it. Now, with another test ahead, he isn’t chasing the moment. He’s ready for it, shaped by everything it’s already demanded of him.

"I have a lot more experience under my belt," he says. "I'm a better player, a better person, a father of two, a husband. All those things that make life so special, I value them at an all-time high, because it's just allowed me to kind of find the priority of what it is to be a good person and how important that is.

"Soccer has never changed for me. I always go out there, and I compete at a high level. I want to be the best I can be, and that's that. Now, I think in the midst of a World Cup, it's all kind of coming together."

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    Reflections on 2022

    The impact of the USMNT's 2022 World Cup appearance didn't really hit Adams until he got back home. When you're at a World Cup, you generally live in a bubble. Given all that's going on, it's hard to really fathom life outside of that bubble and how what you're doing inside of it impacts others.

    So, because of that, Adams' first real reckoning with 2022 came long after he left Qatar. It came during a trip back home.

    "I think that, from a notoriety standpoint, people all of a sudden knew who I was walking back home in the streets of New York City," he says. "It's a city that I never imagined I'd get recognized in, and people are recognizing you. I had my first kid on the way, too, and I was balancing my personal life and my professional life all of a sudden. It didn't become a challenge, but it was just something I had to figure out and navigate."

    What made it easier was that everyone around Adams was suddenly navigating it, too. The people who were alongside Adams in Qatar weren't just his teammates; they were his closest friends. Suddenly, after years of playing together on youth teams right up to their big moment World Cup, they all felt a new sort of spotlight.

    "I tell a lot of people, like, there's a lot of people that you meet, and you come across, and you'll never talk to them again in your life when you're done playing," Adams says. "For me, all these national team guys, like these are my people. These are the guys that I would invite to my wedding. These are the guys' weddings that I'm going to. That tells you how close we are and how we've grown over the years together."

    One of the best parts of that World Cup experience, then, was how much closer they got. World Cups are unique. In a way, they change people. It's like bottling up a whole life's worth of dreams and unleashing them in one month. World Cups aren't just about one individual's dream, though; it's a collective group of dozens all chasing the same thing, no matter what role they fill in that collective.

    That was Adams' favorite part of 2022. It wasn't necessarily the games themselves, but rather the moments. The quiet ones are the ones he thinks about most. They were the hardest to enjoy in the moment, but they're the ones that stand out most now.

    "I was so close with everyone on that team throughout that cycle," Adams says. "Gregg [Berhalter] made it a priority. That team camaraderie and the time that we spent together were always valued and sacred. It just felt during that World Cup that I got even closer to some guys that I didn't even know I could get closer with. I felt like I knew everything about Weston [McKennie] and Brendan [Aaronson] and Christian [Pulisic], guys that I spent so much time with, but it's like, in those times, you just bond. That's all there is to do. 

    "Man, that players' lounge watching the games of the World Cup, just taking it all in, no outside noise, it was like our own sanctuary. Man, it was a privilege to be there with those guys."

    Many of those guys will be involved once again this summer, and while many are hesitant to talk about the big picture that comes with this particular World Cup, Adams isn't shying away from that discussion.

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    Embracing opportunity

    The last year has been uneven for the USMNT. A fourth-place finish in the Nations League - after winning the first three - was followed by a Gold Cup reset with some new faces, then promising fall friendlies and a humbling spring. The result is a team still searching for a clear identity ahead of the World Cup.

    This summer won’t just shape results - it will shape perception. Outside the U.S., American soccer is viewed as still developing and fighting for credibility. Inside it, expectations have never been higher, with every result amplified and every performance under a broader spotlight.

    For Adams, that’s not a burden. It’s necessary. He believes that scrutiny - not comfort - is what drives growth.

    "It does feel different," he begins, "But I think that this is what comes with wanting to grow the sport, right? We also need to wake up and recognize, like, how does it feel to be an NBA guy? How does it feel to be an NFL guy to that magnitude? We want to grow the sport. There's going to be noise around it, and I'm not saying all noise is good, but noise grows the sport, whether positive or negative. That's just the reality of it.

    "I think it's good to an extent, because again, the more noise, the better. It's the growth of the sport, and that's what we're trying to do."

    The road to a World Cup is imperfect, though. Due to various circumstances, not everyone will show up at 100 percent. Yet, the expectations remain. The U.S. simply have to perform this summer. The legacies of the players involved will depend on it.

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    'Every game's a battle'

    Since the 2022 World Cup, there have been too many stretches where Tyler Adams hasn’t been at his best. A hamstring injury cut short his 2023 season, another followed months later, and then came a back issue in 2023-24. This year, it was a knee problem that sidelined him for 10 games - fortunately, not as serious as first feared.

    It’s forced a shift in perspective. Fitness hasn’t been a given, so it’s become a priority. Injuries don’t just wear on the body; they test patience, rhythm, and confidence. And with the World Cup approaching, Adams has narrowed his focus to the one thing he can control: being available when it matters most.

    That's partly why he, alongside USWNT legend Crystal Dunn, was chosen by U.S. Soccer and Haleon to be the face of the "For The Assist" campaign.

    "I think wellness, just in general, for me, from a young age, was always the top priority," he says. "How can I optimize my body and be prepared for every single game? It's not just in this partnership. This campaign is amazing, and it's organic, because as we launched this with U.S. Soccer, the For the Assist campaign, it's not only what you're putting in your body and how you're optimizing it; it's also about the assists off the field.

    "The experiences I've been through, whether it's having injuries and having to battle that, and how I learned from that, or the people who have supported me throughout that as well. So again, I think it's every single day you learn a little bit more about your body and how you can make little tweaks and changes and what you're putting in it to help you recover, but anybody knows that that plays in the Premier League consistently, you need to find the best way to recover, because every game's a battle."

    There are four more battles on the schedule for Adams with Bournemouth. They aren't ones that can be overlooked, either. Through 34 Premier League games, the Cherries are in seventh place. That would be good enough to earn a spot in the Europa Conference League. The club has never played in Europe, and this season, they have a chance to earn that right for the first time in their 125-year history.

    In that sense, World Cup-level pressure has already begun for Adams.

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    Valuing the moment

    Adams found himself at the center of one of Bournemouth’s recent matches. Facing former club Leeds, he was met with boos - and leaned into it after setting up a goal. When Leeds equalized, the jeers only grew louder. By full time, though, the noise had faded. He was no longer a villain or a standout performer, just a former teammate catching up with someone he’d battled alongside for years.

    "I've known Brenden Aaronson since I was 16 years old," Adams says. "We were playing against one another, we played together at Leeds, and we spent so much time together golfing and just getting to know each other. I saw him after we played against Leeds, and it was like everything just felt right again, you know what I mean? Just being able to catch up with him and see how he's doing, how the family's doing, how Paxten is doing, like all these things that are super important to me to have those relationships."

    For Adams and Aaronson, it was a brief reunion - one shaped by years of shared history. Whether they share another this summer is far less certain. USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that no one is guaranteed a place. Competition, he insists, will raise the level, leaving the roster picture unsettled and few spots truly secure.

    In soccer, a World Cup marks the end of a cycle. For Adams, that shift has played out off the field as well. At the start, he was a 23-year-old still surprised to be recognized back home. Now, weeks from kickoff, he’s a 27-year-old veteran who is eager to capture familiar feelings and create new ones all the same.

    "I think every single person has their own experience," he says. "Some of the guys were there in 2022 and know what it takes and what's required and have that experience under their belt. Other guys will be going through it for the first time. Obviously, rosters change from 2022 to 2024, and who knows how many guys are the same guys on this roster?

    "Going into it, I would tell any guy you just have to value the moment and really be in the moment and be present because, again, it's not every day that you get to play in a World Cup and get the opportunity. To anybody that makes that roster, I would say the same thing: just value that time, man, because it goes by in the blink of an eye, and before you know it, you're back on a plane, getting back to where you've got to go."

    So what has Adams learned since last time? What has all the poise led him to? What sort of moments or experiences will define this World Cup? We'll find out this summer. Adams will, too.

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