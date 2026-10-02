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How Keletso Makgalwa's big move to Kaizer Chiefs fell through - 'It was a good offer from them but...'
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The lure of East Africa
One of the most unexpected moves of the recent market saw Keletso Makgalwa turn his back on the Betway Premiership to embark on a new chapter in Tanzania.
Reflecting on the transfer while attending a mid-season training camp in Polokwane, the attacker revealed that the chance to test himself outside of his homeland was the primary catalyst behind the switch to Simba SC.
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Timing issues at Naturena
Makgalwa has set the record straight regarding his links to Kaizer Chiefs, verifying that a concrete contract proposal was indeed tabled by the Naturena outfit.
The winger admitted to FARPost that the Glamour Boys were serious contenders for his signature, though timing and a desire for a new environment ultimately dictated his next move.
“Yes, Chiefs were one of the teams that were interested [in my services],” Makgalwa explained.
“It was a good offer from them, but I wanted to play elsewhere outside South Africa. That’s why I chose Simba SC. I didn’t really decline the offer.
"They came late, to be honest. I had a conversation with my agent [Ntobatsi Masegela] and Kaizer [Motaung Jr].
"They were busy finalising their squad, and Simba came, you know. So I was like let me just go to Simba.”
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A childhood dream deferred
Makgalwa may have swapped South Africa for Tanzania, but the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker is refusing to give up on a potential switch to Chiefs.
Even though he opted for a fresh start away from the PSL, the winger confessed that representing the Glamour Boys remains a career objective.
“It is still a dream for me because, as a young boy from Mokopane, it was one of my dreams to play for Kaizer Chiefs,” Makgalwa explained.
“So I think if that move comes, I will take it. But for now, I am focused on Simba, helping them to win the league and do well in the [CAF] Champions League.”
While his immediate priorities lie with Simba's pursuit of silverware and continental glory, the door remains firmly ajar for a high-profile return to his homeland.
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New challenges under Barker
The South African attacker is embarking on a fresh chapter in Tanzania, reuniting with former mentor Steve Barker, who is now steering the ship at Simba SC.
Currently based at The Ranch Resort, the squad is leveraging the FIFA break to sharpen their competitive edge.
This switch offers Makgalwa a vital lifeline to rediscover his predatory instincts in front of goal after his spell with Sekhukhune reached its conclusion last term.
Choosing the Msimbazi Reds over a move to Chiefs underscores an emerging pattern of PSL talent looking beyond domestic borders for continental glory.
All eyes will be on the former Sundowns starlet to see if he can recapture the blistering form that first made him a household name at Chloorkop.
While the allure of Amakhosi might still linger in the background, his immediate priority is cementing his legacy with one of the powerhouses of African football.
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