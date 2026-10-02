How Keletso Makgalwa's big move to Kaizer Chiefs fell through - 'It was a good offer from them but...'

Makgalwa has set the record straight regarding his links to Kaizer Chiefs, verifying that a concrete contract proposal was indeed tabled by the Naturena outfit.

The winger admitted to FARPost that the Glamour Boys were serious contenders for his signature, though timing and a desire for a new environment ultimately dictated his next move.

“Yes, Chiefs were one of the teams that were interested [in my services],” Makgalwa explained.

“It was a good offer from them, but I wanted to play elsewhere outside South Africa. That’s why I chose Simba SC. I didn’t really decline the offer.

"They came late, to be honest. I had a conversation with my agent [Ntobatsi Masegela] and Kaizer [Motaung Jr].

"They were busy finalising their squad, and Simba came, you know. So I was like let me just go to Simba.”



