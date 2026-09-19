Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Licina CremoneseGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

How did Licina play today, the talent on loan from Juventus to Cremonese

A. Licina
Juventus
Cremonese

After a flying start to the season, the talent has taken a short break today

After a standout start to the season, Adin Licina turned in a slightly below-par display against Virtus Entella. The young German forward of Cremonese, who arrived on loan from Juventus, started under Fabio Pecchia but could not make his mark in the final third.

  • Licina lasted 58 minutes before making way for Nasti, but never found the decisive spark or the kind of play that had marked his impressive debut in a Cremonese shirt. The match against Entella ended 0-0, with the striker struggling to get involved in the thick of the attacking play.


    That was a step back from his first appearances for Cremonese. The 1997-born Licina had begun his adventure with a bang, registering two goals and an assist in his first two matches, against Parma in the Coppa Italia and Padova in Serie B. After a solid 90 minutes against Cesena, he came off around the hour mark against Entella on a day when his attacking qualities never came to the fore.

    • Advertisement

    ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA