The numbers in football offer an early snapshot, but they only make sense once you add the context: Chukwueze made 23 Premier League appearances (26 in total including the domestic cups), recording three goals and four assists. He also produced flashes of real quality, including his display against Manchester City, which drew praise from Pep Guardiola at the final whistle.





At Fulham, Chukwueze performed well. His pace and ability to beat a man often gave Marco Silva's attack an unpredictable edge, especially when he came on during a game. Those qualities are exactly why Amorim sees him as a strong fit for his 3-4-2-1. After two very disappointing seasons in Milan, Chukwueze has rebuilt his confidence and now wants redemption. He will battle with Athekame for a place on the right, with Saelemakers expected to play mainly on the left flank.



