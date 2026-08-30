According to "Asharq Al-Awsat", Benzema pockets 25 million dollars a year from Al-Hilal under a direct deal between the two.
The dues still owed to the French striker from September until the end of June 2030 come to around 20.8 million dollars, close to 78.1 million Saudi riyals.
Benzema's earnings don't stop at his Al-Hilal deal. The newspaper revealed a second, separate contract in the same report, worth 23 million dollars a year and running until 2030, funded through the Saudi Pro League's recruitment programme.
That second contract covers Benzema's work promoting Saudi football and its events. Should it run until 30 June 2030, the remaining dues reach around 330.6 million riyals.
Written into the deal is a clause barring Benzema from playing outside Saudi Arabia for its entire duration. A move to a club beyond the Kingdom, and any appearance for that club, would cancel the contract on the spot.
Those terms hand Benzema a contractual edge if he switches to another Saudi club, because he keeps the deal running until 2030 intact. So far, though, Al-Shabab's approach has been met by the Frenchman's refusal.
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