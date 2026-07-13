Getty Images Sport
Hoffenheim chief confirms talks over transfer for Barcelona and Chelsea target
Hoffenheim director confirms exit talks
The race for Asllani is heating up after Hoffenheim’s sporting managing director admitted that the Bundesliga side are entertaining offers for their prized asset. With interest mounting from several of the continent's elite clubs, a summer departure from the Rhein-Neckar-Arena appears increasingly inevitable for the clinical striker.
“The situation is that there are talks with clubs both domestically and abroad. It’s also no secret that Asllani has a release clause,” Schicker told Kicker.
These comments come at a time when the forward is being closely monitored by teams in England and Spain, and Schicker's public admission suggests that the club is prepared for his expected summer departure.
- Getty Images
Barcelona and Chelsea lead the chase
Barcelona have long been linked with the 23-year-old, with reports suggesting that the Catalan giants first made contact as early as March. While their interest has remained somewhat informal, the potential exit of Ferran Torres to Paris Saint-Germain could see the Blaugrana accelerate their pursuit of the German-born attacker to bolster Hansi Flick's forward line.
However, the Spanish side face stiff competition from the Premier League. Chelsea and Tottenham are both credited with a serious interest in the player, who is viewed as an ideal fit for the physical demands of English football.
Asllani has enjoyed a sensational breakout season, racking up 10 goals and nine assists across 33 appearances, making him a bargain option for clubs looking to avoid a massive outlay.
Release clause and contract details
One of the primary reasons for the intense speculation is the accessibility of Asllani’s transfer. Despite being tied to a long-term contract that runs until 2029, the forward’s deal contains a release clause reportedly valued at just under €30 million. This fee is seen as highly attractive for a player of his age and current statistical output.
While Borussia Dortmund have also been mentioned as a domestic destination, it is understood that the lure of a moves abroad remains a significant factor.
For Hoffenheim, the presence of the clause means they may have little control over the final destination if a suitor meets the valuation, though Schicker’s confirmation of talks suggests a preference for an organised transition.
- Getty Images
Asllani dreams of Champions League
The player himself has remained relatively calm regarding the noise surrounding his future, preferring to let his performances on the pitch do the talking. However, he has not hidden his desire to eventually compete at the very highest level of European competition, which may influence his choice of club this summer.
“Of course, the Champions League is a dream for every footballer. I think it is simply a beautiful feeling to play in the Champions League,” Asllani explained. “I get goosebumps when I just watch and the anthem plays. I always watch the Champions League together with my father, which is why it is simply a huge goal to play in the great tournament one day. I have dreamed of that since I was a little boy.”
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting