Hit or Miss: Every €100m+ transfer in football history as Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz joins the club

History tells us that any club who decide to spend big in the transfer market are far from certain to get there money's worth

Florian Wirtz will join a very exclusive list when he completes his British record €136m (£116m/$156m) move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen. Only 17 other players have ever been sold for €100m or more, and such a massive investment will inevitably bring with it lofty expectations.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester City were also interested in Wirtz, but Arne Slot convinced the Germany international that Anfield is the best place for him to continue his development. The 22-year-old is showing great courage by leaving his homeland to test himself in the Premier League, with it reported that Bayern offered him a higher salary package than Liverpool.

But there will be no hiding place if he doesn't hit the ground running. Wirtz's nine-figure price tag will hang around his neck right from the off on Merseyside, and the midfielder will need the mental toughness to match his technical ability if he is to thrive under that extra pressure.

It also begs the question: Is history on Wirtz's side? Below, GOAL takes a look at the chaotic past of the €100m-plus transfer, rating every player who has ever moved for such a sum as a hit, miss or something in between...