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HISTORY MAKER! Harry Kane smashes Bundesliga record to become fastest-ever player to 100 goals after just 98 appearances for Bayern Munich
Fastest to a century in Germany
Kane has officially become the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, achieving the incredible milestone in just 98 appearances for Bayern Munich. The clinical striker reached the century mark during a dominant performance against Union Berlin, where he once again proved why he is considered one of the most elite forwards in world football.
By reaching this figure in under 100 games, he has shattered the previous record held by Dieter Müller, who required 129 matches to reach the same tally while playing for Cologne in the 1970s.
The record-breaking moment arrived at the Allianz Arena when Kane stepped up to convert a clinical penalty in the 39th minute. The spot-kick was awarded after Michael Olise was taken down in the box, allowing the England captain to step up and fire his way into the record books.
Unmatched scoring efficiency
The statistics behind Kane’s rise to 100 goals are nothing short of staggering. Since his high-profile move from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2023, the 33-year-old has averaged a goal every 78.5 minutes in the Bundesliga. This rate of efficiency surpasses some of the greatest names to ever grace the competition.
For comparison, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland averaged a goal every 87 minutes during his time at Borussia Dortmund, while legendary figures like Robert Lewandowski and Gerd Müller recorded averages of 100 and 105 minutes respectively.
Kane’s remarkable Bayern goalscoring record continues
Kane’s consistency across seasons has been the bedrock of Bayern’s recent domestic dominance. Kane netted 36 goals in his first Bundesliga campaign, followed by 26 in 2024-25, and an additional 35 last season.
Such was the club's delight at his latest achievement that the official social media channels simply posted "𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐚 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬." to celebrate the occasion. With 151 goals in 154 total appearances for the club, he is currently on track to potentially reach a double century of goals for the German giants before his current contract cycle advances much further.
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A trail of broken records
This latest Bundesliga milestone is just one of many records Kane has toppled since moving to Munich. He previously became the fastest player in history to score 100 goals for a single club in Europe’s top five leagues during the 21st century, reaching that mark in only 104 competitive games. In doing so, he eclipsed the 105 games needed by Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid and Erling Haaland at Manchester City.
Beyond his club exploits, Kane continues to lead by example on the international stage. He remains England’s all-time record goalscorer, having recently taken his international tally to 70 goals during the 2026 World Cup. His domestic trophy cabinet is also finally beginning to fill, as he played a central role in helping Bayern Munich secure back-to-back league titles in the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.
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