An attacking player who commits an offence before the ball comes into play at a free kick or corner kick can still be punished, even if the on-field officials miss it. VAR can step in and recommend a review, provided the offence meets specific criteria.
These cases include an offence warranting a possible sending-off for violent conduct, spitting, biting, or acting in an extremely aggressive, offensive, or insulting manner.
VAR can also intervene if the offence continues when the ball is kicked or after it is kicked.
Intervention is also possible if the offence occurs after the referee's signal to take the kick, whether by the hand, the arm, or the whistle, and the offence has a direct and immediate impact.
The cases in which intervention is possible include if the offence:
Helps the attacking team to score a goal or create a goalscoring opportunity.
Reduces the defending team's ability to prevent a goal from being scored.
Leads to the defending team committing an offence warranting a penalty kick.
Leads to the defending team committing an offence warranting a red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Leads to a player from the defending team receiving a second yellow card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.
Leads to stopping or interfering with a promising attack.