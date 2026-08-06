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Hector Bellerin expresses pride after captaining Real Betis to victory over former club Arsenal
Bellerin shines against former club
Bellerin enjoyed a highly emotional reunion as he captained Real Betis to an impressive 3-1 pre-season victory over Arsenal. The Spanish side delivered a clinical performance to defeat the Premier League champions in Dublin.
The 31-year-old full-back spent over a decade in North London after joining Arsenal's academy as a youngster. He eventually rose to become club captain before departing for a fresh challenge. Bellerin remains a beloved figure among the Gunners' fanbase, making this pre-season fixture a deeply special occasion for the experienced defender.
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The story behind the captain's armband
Bellerin revealed that he personally requested to wear the captain's armband for the highly-anticipated clash. He praised his team-mate Marc Bartra for selflessly stepping aside for the evening.
"I spoke to Marc during the week and asked him to let me do it, he’s a great teammate," Bellerin admitted, as quoted by Mundo Deportivo. "I really wanted to take on this wonderful responsibility, give my best in a match like this, and see so many teammates and Mikel [Arteta]. It’s a joy, and I’m grateful for the opportunity life has given me to enjoy this game."
Betis deliver complete team performance
While the emotional narrative focused heavily on Bellerin, the Betis squad delivered a superb collective display against a strong Arsenal side. The Spanish outfit showed incredible tactical discipline and ruthlessness in front of goal.
"It was lovely to enjoy this kind of entertaining match, where possession and control were shared and both sides had chances," he explained. "The team played a great game. I really liked the solidarity and communication shown by everyone.
"Especially in defense during the first half when they posed challenges for us. We handled those situations well and were clinical in front of goal. It was all very positive."
- AFP
Building momentum for the new campaign
Bellerin was quick to acknowledge that Arsenal were missing several key figures, but he remained delighted with his team's defensive application. The victory serves as a massive confidence boost for Betis ahead of the new Liga campaign.
"It’s true that Arsenal is still waiting for some players to arrive and doesn't have its full squad yet, but it is a very well-drilled team. The youth setup uses a system aligned with the first team," Bellerin added.
"It wasn't going to be easy. They fielded many starters in the first half, and we stood our ground. I’m happy with how the preseason is going - beyond just the results - looking at how we’re playing, keeping possession, being clinical, showing defensive solidarity and teamwork, and displaying a desire to have the ball and confidence when in possession. If we keep doing that, we’ll be in good shape."
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