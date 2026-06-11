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'He should just retire!' - Julian Nagelsmann given incredible career advice by Germany legend ahead of World Cup
Winning is the ultimate exit cue
Matthaus believes that the pinnacle of international football should be the finish line for Nagelsmann. The legendary former Germany captain has proposed a scenario where the ex-Bayern Munich boss leaves the DFB on the highest possible note rather than seeing out his current deal.
Speaking to Bild, Matthaeus explained the logic behind a potential shock departure following a tournament win. "If he becomes world champion, he should actually quit of his own accord," he stated. "He would then be the third youngest world-champion coach of all time after the Uruguayan Alberto Suppici in 1930 and the Brazilian Mario Zagallo in 1970. What should come after that? I don't know, but I can imagine that he would then want to return to daily business."
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Alternative viewpoint
While Nagelsmann has settled into the international rhythm since taking over in 2023, Matthaus suspects the 38-year-old might miss the intensity of the club game. However, he also offered an alternative viewpoint, adding: "Then again, perhaps he also likes the national team job much too much by now, where you are not in the spotlight and challenged every day except during tournaments."
No excuses in the event of failure
While the prospect of ultimate success brings one exit strategy, Matthaus was equally blunt about the consequences of failure. Germany find themselves in Group E alongside Curacao, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador, and the expectations are high following their quarter-final exit to Spain at Euro 2024.
Matthaus warned that another early catastrophe would leave the manager's position untenable. "If he were to be eliminated in the preliminary round, however, he would have to quit. Then there are no arguments to continue. But I don't even want to think about this scenario," he remarked, acknowledging the pressure on the DFB to avoid a repeat of the 2018 and 2022 disasters under Joachim Low and Hansi Flick.
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Germany's road to the fifth star
Germany will kick off their campaign against underdog Curacao on Sunday, followed by clashes with the Ivory Coast and Ecuador. After consecutive group-stage exits in the last two World Cups, the primary goal is navigating the initial phase before tackling the five knockout matches required to secure a fifth star for the jersey.
Matthaus remains focused on the manner of the performances rather than just the results, insisting on a spirited approach from the squad. "It depends on the how!" he demanded, stressing that Nagelsmann's side must show a courageous face on the world stage if they are to convince the public and the pundits that German football is truly back at the summit.
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