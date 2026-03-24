Hans-Joachim Watzke is apparently determined to bring Jadon Sancho back to BVB this summer. According to Sky, the newly elected president of Borussia Dortmund is the driving force behind a free transfer.
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"He's pushing it hard behind the scenes!" BVB's spectacular summer transfer is apparently heating up
According to the report, Watzke is working “tirelessly behind the scenes” to ensure that the Englishman, who is set to leave Manchester United “one hundred per cent” on a free transfer, will once again pull on the black and yellow shirt in the future. “He loves Jadon Sancho,” the Sky report states, adding that the 25-year-old is now fully aware that BVB, in the person of Watzke, are desperate to sign him.
At the same time, Sancho, who is currently still on loan at Aston Villa, has received several enquiries from other clubs. It is therefore now a decision that the player must make. The door is open, and Dortmund reportedly also assume that Sancho is prepared to accept a massive pay cut compared to his XXL contract at Manchester United in order to return.
- IMAGO / Fussball-News Saarland
BVB want to bring Sancho back: What does Ole Book think?
Bild had reported that Sancho would likely be offered a basic salary of five to six million euros at BVB. This would represent a significant pay cut compared to his reported salary of 16 million euros a year with the Red Devils.
Sport Bild had already reported on Wednesday that support for Sancho’s return was growing within BVB. In particular, the now former sporting director Sebastian Kehl, like Watzke, had been a clear advocate of Sancho’s return.
However, sporting director Lars Ricken and Niko Kovac are also said to have given positive signals and shown themselves to be increasingly open to a move to bring him back. At the time, it was reported that the arguments in favour were said to be prevailing in the ongoing discussions. It remains to be seen whether the arrival of the new sporting director, Nils-Ole Book, might have changed anything.
- Getty
Jadon Sancho is enjoying the best spell of his career at BVB
Sancho undoubtedly enjoyed his best spell in Dortmund. Between 2017 and 2021, he developed into a top player there; he later returned briefly on loan and reached the Champions League final with the team. Difficult years followed both during and after that period. Sancho was never happy at Man United, and loan spells at Chelsea and now at Aston Villa do not appear to have been successful either.
This season, Sancho has managed a meagre three assists and one goal in 31 competitive matches.
Jadon Sancho: Statistics at BVB
Competitive matches Goals Assists Yellow cards 158 53 67 7