The 18-year-old midfielder replaced Jamal Musiala in the 84th minute of FC Bayern Munich’s 5–0 away win at St. Pauli, thus making his Bundesliga debut.
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"He's got incredible talent": Bayern Munich's surprise signing has impressed Leon Goretzka
Ndiaye underscores Bayern’s commitment to youth development: nine academy graduates have already debuted for the first team this season. Although he joined from Gambinos Stars Africa in January and therefore does not qualify as a true “home-grown” talent, his promotion still highlights the club’s willingness to trust teenagers with senior-team minutes.
“Unfortunately, he was injured, so the opportunity would probably have come sooner,” Bayern sporting director Max Eberl told reporters after the match in Hamburg. The teenager had spent much of his first four months in Munich recovering from various injuries, including a three-week lay-off with a capsular problem. Yet, according to Eberl, that absence did not hamper his late cameo at St. Pauli: “He settled into the game very well. You couldn’t tell he was nervous.”
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Goretzka on Ndiaye: “He did a great job today.”
Leon Goretzka has heaped praise on his relatively new teammate, describing him as “incredibly talented and a great lad. He’s really grateful.” The Bayern Munich star also credited head coach Vincent Kompany with boldly integrating young players, noting, “That speaks volumes about a courageous coach. ... He did a brilliant job today.”
Ndiaye’s chances of featuring on Saturday were indeed good; after all, Kompany had made massive changes to his squad between the two Champions League clashes with Real Madrid, making no fewer than seven changes and giving several big-name stars a breather.
Already in mid-February, Kompany had highlighted the youngster’s potential, stating: “We’re looking forward to his personality. He’s shown that he’s one of the talents we have in Bayern’s youth setup. Things are going well for him.”
Bara Sapoko Ndiaye is cleared to play exclusively for FC Bayern’s first team.
Ndiaye’s long-term future at Säbener Straße remains uncertain. For now, he is restricted to first-team duty, with regulations barring the Senegalese midfielder from gaining match practice with the reserves. His loan deal runs only until summer, whereas his contract with Gambinos Stars lasts until 2027.
He was the first player to arrive via the Red&Gold Football joint venture, and sporting director Max Eberl said shortly after the surprise January move: “Bara is now the first to really make it to the top. He just needs to adapt and get to know European football.” Saturday’s outing took him another step up the learning curve.
These contracts with FC Bayern expire in 2026.
Player Position Age Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper 40 years Sven Ulreich Goalkeeper 37 years Raphael Guerreiro Defender 32 Leon Goretzka Midfield 31 years