Cristiano Ronaldo's half-time substitution in the clash between Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq was no ordinary tactical tweak. With his side needing to turn the match around, Ange Postecoglou took Al-Nassr's captain out of the equation and threw on fresh legs in search of balance and a comeback. It reopened a question that for years had sat closer to a taboo: has time begun to impose its logic on Ronaldo?

Dammam echoed Houston less than two months earlier, when Ronaldo opened his 2026 World Cup against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He left none of his usual imprint on that game. No goal, just 20 or so touches and three efforts that never found the net.

One match, though, was not the whole story. The numbers at the time told it plainly: since the penalty he scored against Ghana to open the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo had played 10 matches at major tournaments and fired off 33 shots without scoring.