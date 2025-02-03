'He also asked to leave' Mamelodi Sundowns! Miguel Cardoso opens up amid reported R75 million-price tag on Peter Shalulile and Sphelele Mkhulise's rumoured move to Khanyisa Mayo's CR Belouizdad after Lebohang Maboe & Rushine De Reuck exit
Downs were busy during the January transfer window and the Portuguese mentor has addressed reports suggesting that more players could leave the club.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cardoso explains Sundowns' transfer movements
- Mkhulise and Shalulile were rumoured to be leaving
- Maboe and De Reuck have been loaned out