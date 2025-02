The Brazilians restored a six-point gap over the Buccaneers with a convincing win over Abafana Bes'thende at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sundowns hosted Arrows

Shalulile grabbed a brace

Downs restored their six-point lead 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱