Have Mamelodi Sundowns found Lucas Ribeiro Costa's replacement in Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho? Miguel Cardoso tackles the big question

Sundowns unceremoniously lost the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season Lucas Ribeiro Costa to Spanish Segunda Division side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa at the beginning of the season.

The Brazilian attacker is now settling in well at as his new club where he is steadily regaining the form that made him a key Masandawana player.

His departure was highly contested by Sundowns and pushed the player to seek FIFA’s intervention to secure his move to Spain.

That Sundowns were reluctant to part ways with him underlines just how influential the 27-year-old had become at Chloorkop.

Ribeiro’s exit created a huge void in the Masandawana squad, sparking questions about how the Tshwane giants would fill his creative and goal-scoring impact.

Coach Miguel Cardoso responded by signing Portuguese midfielders Miguel Reisinho and Santos.

That raised debate about whether the pair were recruited as direct replacements for Ribeiro and Cardoso has since addressed those suggestions.