Have Mamelodi Sundowns found Lucas Ribeiro Costa's replacement in Nuno Santos and Miguel Reisinho? Miguel Cardoso tackles the big question
Sundowns lost former star man prior to the season starting
Sundowns unceremoniously lost the reigning PSL Footballer of the Season Lucas Ribeiro Costa to Spanish Segunda Division side Cultural y Deportiva Leonesa at the beginning of the season.
The Brazilian attacker is now settling in well at as his new club where he is steadily regaining the form that made him a key Masandawana player.
His departure was highly contested by Sundowns and pushed the player to seek FIFA’s intervention to secure his move to Spain.
That Sundowns were reluctant to part ways with him underlines just how influential the 27-year-old had become at Chloorkop.
Ribeiro’s exit created a huge void in the Masandawana squad, sparking questions about how the Tshwane giants would fill his creative and goal-scoring impact.
Coach Miguel Cardoso responded by signing Portuguese midfielders Miguel Reisinho and Santos.
That raised debate about whether the pair were recruited as direct replacements for Ribeiro and Cardoso has since addressed those suggestions.
Cardoso answers the big Ribeiro question
“I don’t like to individualise performances too much – I think we have players who could rise and not replace [Ribeiro] we don’t expect anyone to replace anyone but bring quality [to the squad], we depend on quality, as coaches,” Cardoso said as per iDiski Times.
“When we have quality it’s easier, when you don’t have, it’s harder. Unfortunately, this season we had difficult times, not due to a lack of players but because they got injured, we’re dealing in a season with traumatic injuries.
“But it’s good there are players lifting their level so that we can be on the height of the demand because the demand is very, very high, expectations are always very high but what is important is that the locker room understands that games are played from the first to the last minute with the focus in the right direction," added the former Esperance coach.
“In the right intensity, with persistence and when you don’t do it, you get close to suffering goals like we did today, because we didn’t press in the right way, we can’t be complacent in Champions League – we understand that and corrected it at half-time.
“We have a good reaction, and I think we’re all pleased by the performance we saw – beautiful game, beautiful game.”
Reisinho and Santos' impact at Sundowns
Reisinho and Santos have made an immediate impact at Sundowns, showing why the club opted to sign them during the last transfer period.
Despite not making his Premier Soccer League debut yet, Reisinho has already contributed a goal and an assist in four matches across two competitions.
His compatriot Santos has also fairly delivered, scoring three goals and providing two assists in eight outings.
The two's contribution and their ability to influence games like they did in the CAF Champions League clash against FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo on Saturday has helped Cardoso be lauded as having been spot-on in the transfer market.
Their combined form has sparked debate among fans about whether the duo is exactly what the Brazilians needed to fill the gap left by Ribeiro’s departure.
What comes next?
Sundowns have already suffered some setbacks in their pursuit of silverware this season, missing out on both the Carling Knockout and the MTN8.
Despite the drawbacks, they still have opportunities to lift the PSL title, Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.
They will be hoping Reisinho and Santos team up with the club's other high performers to inject the spark the team needs.
Up next for Masandawana is a trip to Algeria for their second Champions League Group C match against MC Alger.
They will be up against their former coach Rhulani Mokwena who led MC Alger to a 2-1 defeat by Al Hilal last Friday.