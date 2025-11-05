Have Kaizer Chiefs made a U-turn on Luke Baartman? Motaung clears the air on South Africa under-20 star's situation at Naturena
The Luke Baartman situation
Forward Luke Baartman is now eligible to play for Kaizer Chiefs following a boardroom battle between the Soweto giants and Cape Town Spurs.
The transfer had been held up by administrative disputes between the two clubs, delaying the youngster’s official unveiling.
Going to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup further delayed Baartman making his Chiefs debut, while Asanele Velebayi, whom he arrived together with at Naturena from Spurs, has already officially played for Amakhosi.
However, Chiefs’ technical team has opted to ease Baartman into life at Naturena by assigning him to the reserve side.
The club believes the 19-year-old still needs to adapt physically and tactically before being considered for first-team action.
His much-anticipated debut will therefore have to wait as Chiefs focus on his long-term development, but club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr says he will not be playing for their DStv Diski Challenge side.
Chiefs' plan on Baartman
“Luke is an amazing talent, I think everyone knows where we come from and the battle that he had with his former club, it’s always amazing to have the best of local talent, so like everyone else, whether it’s Asanele, Luke, we want them to come inside [the club] settle and then hit the ground running with the right environment,” Motaung Jnr said as per iDiski Times.
“He’s a top talent, he’s in the first team and we have big plans for Luke, he’s an exceptional talent and I think everyone saw him with the World Cup U20 team with Mfundo, so personally, we’re happy with him, progressing very well.
“He has a big heart, amazing talent and a great mentality to have been through what he’s gone through and still come to work everyday, focused, driven and ready – so he’s with the first team, with us and very excited for the day he gets his chance to show his level, he’s not going to the DDC,” he concluded.
Fears Baartman could divide Chiefs technical team and managament
Motaung's remarks appear to clash with sentiments shared by coach Cedric Kaze, who insisted that Baartman needs to play for the reserve side to earn some game time.
What appears as misalignment in vision between the technical team and management is something Amakhosi fans hope will not divide the club.
While players recovering from injuries or those lacking first-team playing minutes are sent to have a feel of competitive football with DDC sides, some within the club believe the initial decision on Baartman could hinder the youngster’s development and affect his confidence.
However, the Amajita star might still need more time to adapt to the club’s demanding playing style before being reintegrated.
What comes next?
Kaizer Chiefs will be eager to build on their three-game winning streak as they push to climb further up the Premier Soccer League table.
With confidence returning at Naturena, co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khaklil Ben Youssef will look to maintain momentum and consistency in both performance and results.
Their next challenge will be proving that this resurgence is no fluke as they also try to give a run to players like Baartman.