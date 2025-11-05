Have Kaizer Chiefs made a U-turn on Luke Baartman? Motaung clears the air on South Africa under-20 star's situation at Naturena

Forward Luke Baartman is now eligible to play for Kaizer Chiefs following a boardroom battle between the Soweto giants and Cape Town Spurs.

The transfer had been held up by administrative disputes between the two clubs, delaying the youngster’s official unveiling.

Going to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup further delayed Baartman making his Chiefs debut, while Asanele Velebayi, whom he arrived together with at Naturena from Spurs, has already officially played for Amakhosi.

However, Chiefs’ technical team has opted to ease Baartman into life at Naturena by assigning him to the reserve side.

The club believes the 19-year-old still needs to adapt physically and tactically before being considered for first-team action.

His much-anticipated debut will therefore have to wait as Chiefs focus on his long-term development, but club sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr says he will not be playing for their DStv Diski Challenge side.