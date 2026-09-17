Has Cristiano Ronaldo backed away from the idea of acquiring Al-Nassr?

The newspaper "Arriyadiyah" has revealed the moves led by a consortium made up of a local investment fund and potential investors, among them the American company "RedBird", alongside Saudi parties and businessman Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib. The group is chasing an agreement with the Public Investment Fund "PIF" to acquire a stake in Al-Nassr club's company.

The negotiations picked up pace over the past few weeks, according to the report, with the consortium and the Saudi investors on one side and the Public Investment Fund on the other. Their target: to land a stake in the club's company by the end of the current season.

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Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, gets no mention within the consortium now moving to acquire a stake in Al-Nassr. That omission raises fresh questions about the idea that once linked the team captain's name to the deal.

His absence from the current moves does not necessarily mean he has pulled out of any potential investment project. There is no official information so far confirming he has stepped back from the idea or exited it for good. Even so, the recent developments have dragged the file back into the circle of questions.