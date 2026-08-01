'I will miss him' - Hansi Flick breaks silence as Barcelona snub £26m Marcus Rashford deal

Flick addressed Rashford's departure during his post-match press conference following Barcelona's pre-season friendly against Birmingham City on Friday night. The manager made no secret of his admiration for the England international.

"What I can say about Marcus is I appreciate a lot to work with him," Flick admitted, as quoted by ManchesterEveningNews. "Sometimes it's not always that you do know what happens with players who are on loan.

"I think our situation is not easy for that. But I appreciate working with him a lot; he's a fantastic player and a fantastic person. I think also the team miss him, I will miss him, but it's life, this is what we have to accept."