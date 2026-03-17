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Hansi Flick claims Barcelona will be his 'last job' in football after contract update from Joan Laporta
Flick pledges his future to Catalonia
While he currently holds a contract until 2027, the former Bayern Munich boss made it clear that he does not intend to coach elsewhere once his time at Camp Nou eventually comes to an end.
"I think it that is clear that I like working here, but I also value my independence. I have a great family and much support. This is football, and I try to give the best to the team… but we will see. There is time. I don't think about going somewhere else. It will be my last job and that makes me happy," Flick told reporters during his press conference on Tuesday.
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Laporta confirms imminent renewal
Earlier on Tuesday, Barcelona president Joan Laporta, fresh off of his election win, had already stirred excitement among the fanbase by suggesting that a new deal for the manager was virtually secured. Laporta stated that the club would soon announce an agreement with Flick to extend his stay until 2028, a move that would provide much-needed stability to the sporting project in Catalonia.
Despite the president’s public optimism, Flick was more measured in his response, emphasising that negotiations must take a back seat to the club's immediate on-field targets. "I think it is not the moment to talk about my renewal now," Flick added. "There is an important match for the club and for our future. I am very happy here, but I must talkwith my family. There is time to talk about all this."
Focus remains on Newcastle clash
The timing of these discussions comes at a critical juncture for Barca, who face Newcastle in the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. Following a 1-1 draw at St James' Park, the pressure is on Flick to guide his team into the quarter-finals. The manager is determined to ensure that talk of his professional future does not serve as a distraction for his squad, stressing the immediate priority: "I don't think it's the right time to talk about my contract renewal now. There's an important match for the club and for our future."
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Strong bond with the Blaugrana
Since arriving in Spain, Flick has cultivated a deep connection with both the supporters and the Barcelona hierarchy. His relationship with Laporta is considered excellent after bringing La Liga, Copa del Rey and Supercopa success to the club at the first attempt. Now holding a four-point lead at the top of the Spanish top-flight and fighting for the Champions League, the coach's focus appears to be on bringing a glorious end to his second campaign in charge.
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