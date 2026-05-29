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Nayib Moran

'It’s not an easy record to break' - Guillermo Ochoa chasing sixth World Cup as Mexico icon eyes one final chapter

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G. Ochoa
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Guillermo Ochoa spoke to GOAL about his dream of chasing a record sixth World Cup, hoping to add one final chapter to a career defined by iconic saves, resilience, and Mexican pride.

Before Guillermo Ochoa became a World Cup symbol, before the saves in Fortaleza and Doha, before the headband and the mythology that returns every four years, there was Puerto Ordaz.

It was June 2007, deep in Venezuela, and Mexico were facing Brazil in the Copa America. Brazil had Robinho, Diego, Vagner Love, and Elano. Ochoa was still young, still fighting for a place in Mexico’s starting XI. Mexico won 2-0, but the score tells only part of the story. The other part was the then-21-year-old goalkeeper, throwing himself to prevent chances, resisting pressure and giving Mexico a glimpse of what was to come.

Nineteen years later, that night reads differently. It was the first clear sign of a player who would refuse to fade. Ochoa is now chasing a place at what would be his sixth World Cup, a mark no player had reached before this cycle. The now-40-year-old knows it will not be easy.

“It’s not an easy record to break. There is no player with six World Cups, so it’s a big challenge for me," Ochoa told GOAL in an interview conducted on the set of Michelob ULTRA’s FIFA World Cup commercial.

That has always been the tension at the center of Ochoa’s career. He had plenty in Mexico. Club America, the biggest and most successful club in the country, gave him status and visibility. He could have stayed home, signed the kind of long-term contracts that make life easier for Mexican stars and remained a legend without ever leaving his comfort zone.

GOAL relives the story of a Mexican soccer legend who dared to travel the path less traveled as he prepares to play on the game's grandest stage for possibly the last time.

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    The harder road

    Europe did not make Ochoa’s career cleaner. It made it more complicated. His move abroad took him through France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, Portugal and beyond. There were relegation battles and difficult stops, such as Malaga, where opportunities did not come easily under Javi Gracia. There were seasons in which Ochoa’s work was not about trophies, but about resilience.

    That is why his story cannot be told only through the brightest nights. He went to Europe not because it guaranteed glory, but because it offered the challenge he wanted. Football became his way of seeing the world, even when the world was not always generous to him.

    “I’m always trying to be fit,” Ochoa said. “It’s not easy after so many years in football, but the most important thing is the mental side.”

    Ochoa’s body has carried him through two decades of pressure, but his career has been sustained by something less visible: the belief that another chance can still be earned and that another save can still change the story.

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    A man for the moment

    Against Brazil in Fortaleza, Ochoa delivered one of Mexico’s greatest World Cup performances in 2014. Neymar curled a header toward the corner. Ochoa stretched and turned it away. Paulinho had a close-range chance. Ochoa blocked it. Thiago Silva rose for what appeared to be the decisive header. Ochoa denied him, too. Brazil, on home soil, could not beat him.

    For Mexico, the 0-0 draw became a symbol of resistance. Ochoa did not just stop Brazil; he gave Mexican soccer a moment that still exists outside time. For Ochoa, Fortaleza became the stage that helped define the legend.

    Eight years later, in Qatar, he added another chapter. Mexico’s opening match against Poland was tense and narrow. Then Robert Lewandowski stepped to the penalty spot. For a striker of his caliber, it was supposed to be the moment. Instead, Ochoa read it, dropped to his left and pushed the shot away. Once again, when Mexico needed a World Cup moment, Ochoa delivered.

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    The World Cup makes him larger

    “The most important thing is the mental side, the mindset to be prepared to play for your country in front of millions of people watching on TV and also in the stadium,” Ochoa said. “It’s a big, big stage.”

    Now comes the most difficult question: Is there room for one more?

    Ochoa is chasing something no player has ever done: appear in a sixth World Cup. Even if it is only for one match, even if the role is different from the one he carried in 2014, 2018 or 2022, the achievement would place him in a category that is nearly impossible to replicate.

    “I’m working for that,” Ochoa said. "But I am very positive, very happy, because I’m very close to doing it. I’m working hard to realize this dream.”

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    Will Mexico's next generation rise to the occasion?

    For Ochoa, dreaming has always required movement. It meant leaving Las Águilas, accepting difficult club situations and living through constant questions about whether the next generation had finally arrived.

    That question now extends to Mexico’s next goalkeepers. Could Raúl “Tala” Rangel become the one to break through in Europe? Could someone from the next wave follow Ochoa’s path or even surpass it?

    Ochoa’s presence with Mexico still means something, even without a guaranteed starting role. Joining the national team at this stage says plenty about his pride. He is not just chasing a personal record. He is carrying a piece of Mexican soccer history into one more uncertain summer.

    “It’s something against the odds [Mexico lifting the World Cup], something more difficult for us as the Mexico national team,” Ochoa said. “But at the end, you are in one competition. You have to be there to compete, and you never know.”

    That has always been the Ochoa argument. You never know when a save can change a match, when a goalkeeper can turn a draw into folklore or when a young player in Puerto Ordaz is beginning a 19-year conversation with history.

    Whether Javier Aguirre gives him that sixth World Cup chance remains to be seen. But the legacy is already there: the Mexican goalkeeper who kept choosing the difficult road because comfort was never the point.

    For Ochoa, football was always bigger than a career. It was a way to see the world and, every four years, a way to make the world stop and watch.

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