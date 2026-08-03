Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the spotlight, and this time it has nothing to do with football. European reports have stirred widespread controversy over his anticipated wedding to partner Georgina Rodriguez, with a leaked invitation said to be tied to the ceremony now doing the rounds. Talk of a guest list featuring the world's biggest stars, led by Lionel Messi, has only fuelled the frenzy.
Translated by
Guest list for Ronaldo's wedding leaked: will Messi attend?
- LaPresse
A leaked invitation: the wedding is not yet confirmed
According to GiveMeSport, an image of what was said to be an invitation to Ronaldo and Georgina's wedding circulated over the past few days. It set the date of the ceremony for the first of August at the "Quinta da Regaleira" palace in the Portuguese city of Sintra, with guests asked to wear black.
Reports soon denied that the wedding would take place on that date, and Spanish media outlets backed the denial. The palace continued to receive visitors as normal, which raised doubts about whether the leaked invitation was genuine.
- Getty Images Sport
A list of global stars: what is Messi's stance?
The date of the ceremony may have sparked controversy, but reports confirm Ronaldo is planning a huge celebration packed with sports and entertainment stars. The circulated guest list features Rio Ferdinand, Kylian Mbappé and Vinícius Júnior, alongside Vin Diesel, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Drake and Travis Scott.
Lionel Messi is also among the invitees, according to other reports. It's a move that could reunite the two football legends at a social occasion, far removed from the historic rivalry that pitted them against each other on the pitch.
Where will the ceremony be held?
The report claims the frontrunner right now is Madeira, Ronaldo's birthplace, rather than Sintra. Plans there point to a ceremony inside Funchal Cathedral, followed by a private reception at one of the nearby resorts.
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The date from the leaked invitation has been denied, yet every sign suggests the wedding is now only a matter of time. That leaves the big question hanging: will we actually see Messi and Ronaldo in a single picture off the pitch?
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