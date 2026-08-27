After Lyon-Fenerbahce, as reported by RMC Sport, Guendouzi explained the reasons behind the gesture that sparked a brawl: "When 60,000 people insult your family, your mother, your children even before the match and no one in the stadium tells them to be quiet. If you want to provoke, it works both ways. If you cannot celebrate as you want to. If you cannot make the JUL sign, where are we going!"
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Guendouzi: "60,000 people were insulting my family, there is provocation both ways"
Everything kicked off in the closing stages of Lyon-Fenerbahce, the second leg of the Champions League play-offs, as the Turks won and booked their place in the League Phase. It ended in real bitterness for the French hosts, who directed most of their anger at yellow-and-blue midfielder and former Lazio player Matteo Guendouzi. The Frenchman, a former Marseille player and an OM idol, mocked his rivals and sparked a brawl at the final whistle.
As the Turks celebrated qualification, Guendouzi set out to wind up his rivals by making, among other things, Jul’s sign, a rapper from Marseille. The gesture sparked the reaction of Lyon fans and players, who tried to take justice into their own hands. A brawl broke out on the pitch and then in the tunnel leading to the dressing rooms, with the players separated by the coaching staffs. Caught by the cameras, the former Lazio player then shouted "Allez l’OM", meaning "Come on Marseille".
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