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Mark Doyle

Greatest forward lines in World Cup history: Where will France's Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola rank after lighting up 2026 tournament?

Opinion
World Cup
France
K. Mbappe
M. Olise
O. Dembele
B. Barcola
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It's fair to say that France's forward line has taken the 2026 World Cup by storm. After winning all three of their group games, Les Bleus defeated Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 to become the tournament's top scorers at the time of writing, with 13 goals. Unsurprisingly, Kylian Mbappe has accounted for the majority of those goals, with the Real Madrid superstar striking six times in four outings so far.

However, current Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele is just two goals behind Mbappe and Argentina's Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, thanks primarily to his magnificent hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Norway that sealed top spot in Group I.

Michael Olise, meanwhile, has yet to get off the mark (he saw a magnificent overhead kick against Sweden come back off the base of the right post), but the Bayern Munich ace has already contributed five assists to France's cause.

One could easily argue, though, that the brilliance of France's forward line is best illustrated by the fact that coach Didier Deschamps has been able to rotate between Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue, who already have three goals between them. So, if France's awesome attack were to keep this up between now and the end of the tournament, where might they rank among the finest forward lines in World Cup history?

GOAL counts down its top six below...

  • Max MorlockHulton Archive

    6West Germany 1954

    West Germany may have been surprise champions at the 1954 World Cup, but they were hardly unworthy winners. Sepp Herberger's side were hammered by Hungary in the group stage, but they showed remarkable resilience to come from two goals down to defeat the same side in the final.

    The key to the Germans' success was undoubtedly their attack, which was orchestrated by beloved captain Fritz Walter, who holds the overall record for World Cup assists (nine). Max Morlock, meanwhile, scored six goals in '54, including the one that halved the deficit in the final, after West Germany had conceded twice in the opening 10 minutes.

    Helmut Rahn was their hero on the day, though, as he netted the equaliser in Bern before scoring the winner with six minutes to go. It's worth noting, though, that just like Rahn, Hans Schafer and Ottmar Walter also scored four goals in Switzerland, as West Germany finished with 25 goals in total - the second-highest tally in World Cup history.

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  • FBL-WORLD CUP-SWEDEN-FRENCH TEAMAFP

    5France 1958

    Just Fontaine famously said that when he saw Pele play at the 1958 World Cup, it made him feel like hanging up his boots. Brazil's teenage sensation was certainly something special, but Fontaine was rather selling himself short. The Frenchman was a tremendous talent in his own right, a lethal finisher who top-scored at the same tournament Pele illuminated by netting 13 times in just six appearances in Sweden.

    Fontaine was also the first to admit, though, that he could have hoped for a better standard of service, as he had inside forward Roger Piantoni and Raymond Kopa playing alongside him. Piantoni and Kopa, who went on to win that year’s Ballon d’Or, scored three goals apiece as France finished third at the 1958 finals, while Kopa also set a record for assists at a single tournament (nine) that remains unbroken.

  • WORLD CUP-1974-CRUYFF-ARGENTINA VS HOLLANDAFP

    4Netherlands 1974

    The 1974 World Cup should have been the crowning moment of Johan Cruyff's career. Having already conquered Europe with Ajax and their revolutionary brand of 'Total Football', the Dutch icon was universally expected to inspire the Netherlands to glory in Germany. And, for a long time, it appeared as if nobody could cope with Rinus Michels' team.

    Flanked by two wonderful wingers in Johnny Rep and Rob Rensenbrink, and with the attack-minded Johan Neeskans providing invaluable support from midfield, Cruyff wowed the watching world with his elegance and innovation as he led his country to the final while at the same time chipping in with three goals and as many assists. Sweden defender Jan Olsson even described being the unwitting victim of the iconic 'Cruyff turn' as "the proudest moment" of his career.

    Unfortunately for the Netherlands, and neutrals everywhere, the Dutch threw away a one-goal lead in the final against West Germany.

    However, Cruyff still ended up being named the tournament's best player, and his stellar supporting cast of Rep, Rensenbrink and Neeskens, who contributed 10 goals between them, unquestionably helped him leave an indelible mark on the World Cup, and indeed the game in general.

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  • WORLD CUP-1954-HUNGARY-TEAMAFP

    3Hungary 1954

    The greatest team never to win the World Cup is an unwanted but undeniably romantic title that belongs to the magnificent Hungary side that finished as runners-up in 1954.

    'The Mighty Magyars' had arrived in Switzerland on an unbeaten run that stretched all the way back to 1950 and were considered an unstoppable force because of the stunning strength of an attack featuring the legendary Ferenc Puskas, striking icon Sanco Kocsis, false-nine pioneer Nandor Hidegkuti and wing wizard Zoltan Czibor.

    Of the 27 goals the Hungarians scored at the finals, their fearsome foursome accounted for all but five of them, with the lethal Kocsis netting 11 times alone, which went a long way towards helping Gusztav Sebes’ side reach the final in spite of an injury to Puskas that ruled ‘The Galloping Major’ out of the knockout-stage wins over Brazil and defending champions Uruguay.

    However, despite becoming the highest-scoring side in World Cup history (a record that they still hold today), Hungary did not take home the trophy after being upset by West Germany - an opponent they had hammered 8-3 in the group stage - in what became known as 'The Miracle of Bern'.

  • Ronaldinho Ronaldo Brazil 2002Getty Images

    2Brazil 2002

    The 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea was all about Ronaldo's redemption. Four years after suffering a convulsive fit ahead of Brazil's final loss to France, which understandably left him looking a shadow of his dazzling self at Stade de France, the most scintillating striker in football history fired his country to a fifth title with eight goals in just seven appearances, including a decisive double in the 2-0 win over Germany in the final.

    However, as Rivaldo's dummy for Ronaldo's second strike in Yokohoma so delightfully underlined, he couldn't have done it all himself. He was ably supported by two of the most talented individuals ever to play the game.

    Indeed, only Ronaldo scored more goals at the finals than Rivaldo, who was Player of the Match against both Belgium and England, in the last 16 and quarter-finals, respectively.

    As for Ronaldinho, despite getting himself sent off against the Three Lions, just a few minutes after beating David Seaman with an outrageous free-kick, he was a joy to watch throughout and showed why he would go on emulate both Rivaldo and Ronaldo by winning the Ballon d'Or.

  • WORLD CUP-1970-BRAZIL-PELEAFP

    1Brazil 1970

    Brazil's 1970 World Cup winners are widely regarded as the finest international team in football history - and their fantastic forward line is one of the main reasons why.

    Rivellino possessed one of the most feared left foots in the game, Tostao was an industrious and intelligent forward who both created and scored goals, while the lightning quick right winger Jairzinho made history by netting in all six of the Selecao's games in Mexico.

    However, Pele was the undisputed star of 'The Greatest Show on Earth', 'The King' who reclaimed his crown after being literally kicked out of the 1966 World Cup in England. Pele scored four times in total, and lifted the Jules Rimet trophy for an unprecedented third time, as Brazil bewitched millions of fans around the globe with their 'Jogo bonito'.


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