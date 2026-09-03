'I don't know if that's a great signing' - Keane clashes with Wright over Chelsea's Martinez deal

Chelsea have completed a £7.5 million deal to sign Martinez from Aston Villa after Robert Sanchez produced a shaky performance in their opening fixture.

The low fee has earned widespread praise, with Wright stating on The Overlap: "I think it’s a great signing for Chelsea. He’s the goalkeeper that can take them to that next level because they needed to do something there."

However, Keane completely rejected this assessment, expressing major doubts over the transfer and highlighting the number of goals the goalkeeper conceded during the previous campaign.