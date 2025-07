GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' last pre-season friendly match against the Segunda Division side on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates wrap up their pre-season tour of Spain when they face Granada CF at Marbella Football Center.

It will be their fourth match of this pre-season, having failed to record a victory in the other games they have played.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Granada and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.