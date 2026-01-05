GONE! Bafana Bafana international signs long-term contract with PSL rivals after leaving Orlando Pirates

Premier Soccer League heavyweights Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of Bafana Bafana star Sinoxolo Kwayiba.

The 25-year-old has been released and will now join struggling PSL side Chippa United. He returns to his former club, where he made a name and attracted interest from the Sea Robbers.

The Gqeberha-born star scored seven goals and an assist in 27 games last season before he made a big career move to join the Buccaneers at the beginning of the current season.

His form also saw him considered for Bafana by Hugo Broos, and he went on to make three appearances for the national side and scored a goal to his name.

After failing to impress under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, a return to Chilli Boys is expected to help him get his career back on track.

Should he get his form back, he will be a key asset for struggling Chippa, currently under Vusumuzi Vilakazi.

As the Chilli Boys fight tooth and nail to evade a possible relegation, they should start winning their games, as they are set to resume the league with a match against Orbit College on January 24 after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations.