GONE! Bafana Bafana international signs long-term contract with PSL rivals after leaving Orlando Pirates
- Backpagepix
Gone
Premier Soccer League heavyweights Orlando Pirates have confirmed the departure of Bafana Bafana star Sinoxolo Kwayiba.
The 25-year-old has been released and will now join struggling PSL side Chippa United. He returns to his former club, where he made a name and attracted interest from the Sea Robbers.
The Gqeberha-born star scored seven goals and an assist in 27 games last season before he made a big career move to join the Buccaneers at the beginning of the current season.
His form also saw him considered for Bafana by Hugo Broos, and he went on to make three appearances for the national side and scored a goal to his name.
After failing to impress under head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, a return to Chilli Boys is expected to help him get his career back on track.
Should he get his form back, he will be a key asset for struggling Chippa, currently under Vusumuzi Vilakazi.
As the Chilli Boys fight tooth and nail to evade a possible relegation, they should start winning their games, as they are set to resume the league with a match against Orbit College on January 24 after the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations.
Pirates confirm Kwayiba move
- Sinoxolo Kwayiba, Chippa United, January 2026
Welcome back!
Chippa said they are delighted to have Kwayiba back after his brief stay with Pirates.
"Late Christmas! Chippa United FC is delighted to welcome back Sinoxolo Kwayiba, who has rejoined the club on a three-year contract, making his return a permanent move," the club said in a statement.
"Kwayiba comes home to the province at a critical moment for Chippa United FC. We believe his presence will be instrumental in helping us turn the corner and restore pride across the province.
"The club would like to thank Orlando Pirates for their professionalism and cooperation in concluding this transfer. We welcome Sinoxolo back with open arms and wish him every success in the red and white," the statement added.
- Backpagepix
Should Pirates have offered Kwayiba more patience?
Given that he has not finished a full season with the Carling Knockout champions, questions on whether he was afforded enough time to settle emerge.
Pirates legend Alfred Gwabeni, in an earlier interview, said there was a need to give the midfielder-cum-forward more time.
"Players don’t adjust the same way to teams. We speak all the time about the Pirates jersey being heavy. It’s a big team, and you can’t afford to have bad days. He just has to trust himself and play the football that got him there," Gwabeni said.
"They signed him because they see his quality, so he just needs time and some confidence. That’s what Kwayiba is, according to my opinion. The fans have to be patient,” he added.
- Backpage
How are the other signings faring?
Pirates signed 13 new players, Kwayiba included, and some have gone on to stamp authority as key players.
Sipho Mbule, Tshepang Moremi, Lebone Seema, Appollis, and Sihle Nduli are key players under Ouaddou, who is himself a new man at the club.
Yanela Mbuthuma, Masindi Nemtajela, Nkosikhona Ndaba, and Kamogelo Sebelebele have been partly used so far in the season.
Pirates sign De Jong
The Sea Robbers have already confirmed the arrival of Andre De Jong from Stellenbosch.
The experienced star is expected to strengthen the midfield-attacking department further as Pirates eye the PSL title after years of Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance.
With 22 goals and 15 assists in 161 matches for Royal AM, AmaZulu, and Stellies, De Jong is expected to bring the necessary experience to Pirates.