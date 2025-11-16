Struggling Bafana Bafana star warned 'you can’t afford to have bad days' after enduring difficult start to life at Orlando Pirates

Hailing from Gqeberha, Sinoxolo Kwayiba was one of 12 recruits brought in by Orlando Pirates at the start of the campaign, as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sought to strengthen his squad and inject fresh energy into the team. The 25‑year‑old arrived with a growing reputation, having enjoyed an impressive spell at Chippa United, where his performances caught the eye of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. His form at club level was rewarded with a national team call‑up for the June friendlies.

Yet, his transition to life at the Buccaneers has not unfolded as smoothly as many had anticipated. Despite the excitement surrounding his signing, Kwayiba has featured in just four competitive matches under Ouaddou this season. That limited game time has led to frustration among a section of the Ghost faithful, with some supporters questioning whether the attacking midfielder is the right fit for the Sea Robbers.

Still, within the club, there remains a belief in his potential. Pirates legend Alfred Gwabeni has urged patience, insisting that the lanky star possesses the qualities to succeed and will eventually find his rhythm.