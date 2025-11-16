Struggling Bafana Bafana star warned 'you can’t afford to have bad days' after enduring difficult start to life at Orlando Pirates
Hailing from Gqeberha, Sinoxolo Kwayiba was one of 12 recruits brought in by Orlando Pirates at the start of the campaign, as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou sought to strengthen his squad and inject fresh energy into the team. The 25‑year‑old arrived with a growing reputation, having enjoyed an impressive spell at Chippa United, where his performances caught the eye of Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos. His form at club level was rewarded with a national team call‑up for the June friendlies.
Yet, his transition to life at the Buccaneers has not unfolded as smoothly as many had anticipated. Despite the excitement surrounding his signing, Kwayiba has featured in just four competitive matches under Ouaddou this season. That limited game time has led to frustration among a section of the Ghost faithful, with some supporters questioning whether the attacking midfielder is the right fit for the Sea Robbers.
Still, within the club, there remains a belief in his potential. Pirates legend Alfred Gwabeni has urged patience, insisting that the lanky star possesses the qualities to succeed and will eventually find his rhythm.
Gwabeni calls for patience
"Players don’t adjust the same way to teams," Gwabeni told KickOff.
"We speak all the time about the Pirates jersey being heavy. It’s a big team and you can’t afford to have bad days. He just has to trust himself and play the football that got him there.
"They signed him because they see his quality, so he just needs time and some confidence. That’s what Kwayiba, according to my opinion. The fans have to be patient,” he concluded.
Other Pirates signings making an impact
While Kwayiba’s adjustment to life at Pirates has required patience, several of the club’s other new recruits have wasted little time in stamping their authority on the pitch. Oswin Appollis has brought pace and directness in attack, Sipho Mbule has emerged as a creative fulcrum with his vision and passing range and Tshepang Moremi has added balance and energy up-front. Yanela Mbuthuma’s youthful flair has injected unpredictability whenever he is given a chance, while Masindi Nemtajela and Nkosikhona Ndaba have impressed with their composure and tactical discipline. Sihle Nduli and Kamogelo Sebelebele have shown versatility and resilience, adapting quickly to the demands of the Buccaneers’ system and Lebone Seema has demonstrated maturity beyond his years, contributing both defensively and in build‑up play.
Together, this group of signings has given coach Ouaddou fresh options and a renewed sense of dynamism, ensuring that the Sea Robbers remain competitive on multiple fronts. Their immediate impact has only heightened expectations around the squad, underscoring the belief that once Kwayiba finds his rhythm, he too can become a vital piece of the Buccaneers’ evolving puzzle.
What next for Kwayiba?
The journey at Pirates is far from over. While his start has been slower than expected, Kwayiba still has the opportunity to carve out a meaningful role in the team. With the Premier Soccer League campaign entering a decisive stretch and the Carling Knockout Cup final looming, the stage is set for him to prove his worth.
The immediate challenge will be earning more minutes and showing consistency in a squad brimming with quality.
Patience, as club legend Gwabeni has reminded supporters, will be essential. The belief is that if Kwayiba can settle into the rhythm of Pirates’ play, build confidence and trust in his abilities, he has the tools to become a valuable contributor. The weeks ahead will test his resilience, but they also offer him the opportunity to shift the narrative, from a player under scrutiny to one who rises to the occasion when it matters most.