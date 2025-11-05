Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Orlando Pirates have been doing well in the Premier Soccer League and are undefeated since their two defeats at the start of the campaign.

The Abdeslam Ouaddou-led side has managed six wins and a draw from their last seven outings, conceding a single goal in the process.

Abafana Bes'thende have won five out of their last six games across all competitions, with three of those wins coming in the PSL.

In the head-to-head record, Arrows haven't won any of their last six PSL games against Bucs, and have managed just two draws in the last eight meetings in the Mzansi top-tier.