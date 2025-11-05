+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Siyanda Mthanti, Orlando Pirates vs Golden ArrowsBackpage
Seth Willis

Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The Buccaneers have been tipped to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for this season's Premier Soccer League title. On Wednesday, the Soweto giants will be up against Abafana Bes'thende at the King Zwelithini Stadium, knowing that maximum points will send them second in the log and give players much-needed confidence.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more. 

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!🟢📱

  • Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates

    Date:

    		November 5, 2025

    Kick-off:

    		19h30 SA Time

    Venue:

    		King Zwelithini Stadium
    • Advertisement

  • How to watch Arrows vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or you can follow GOAL's LIVE updates here.

  • Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    Pirates team news & squads

    The Buccaneers have not confirmed when Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane will return to action after an extended period on the sidelines. 

    However, Relebohile Mofokeng and Simphiwe Selepe might be subjected to a late fitness test to ascertain whether they are fit enough to be involved. 

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Hotto, Mbokazi, Seema, Nduli, Nemtajela, Dansin, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa

  • Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows, September 2025Backpage

    Arrows team news & squads

    Coach Manqoba Mngqithi will most probably stick with the squad that did the job last weekend against Marumo Gallants. Arrows do have injury concerns with Lungelo Nguse and Lungelo Dube both affected. 

    Arrows possible XI: Ngcobo, Phillips, Maluleke, Jiyane, Mantshiyane, Ayabulela, Dlamini, Cisse, Karelse, Dion, Ndlovu

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Cemran Dansin, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates have been doing well in the Premier Soccer League and are undefeated since their two defeats at the start of the campaign.

    The Abdeslam Ouaddou-led side has managed six wins and a draw from their last seven outings, conceding a single goal in the process. 

    Abafana Bes'thende have won five out of their last six games across all competitions, with three of those wins coming in the PSL.

    In the head-to-head record, Arrows haven't won any of their last six PSL games against Bucs, and have managed just two draws in the last eight meetings in the Mzansi top-tier. 


  • Orlando Pirates fansBackpagepix

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Durban City crest
Durban City
DRC
Orlando Pirates crest
Orlando Pirates
ORP
Premier Soccer League
Lamontville Golden Arrows crest
Lamontville Golden Arrows
LAM
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA