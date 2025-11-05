Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Golden Arrows and Orlando Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game:
Golden Arrows vs Orlando Pirates
Date:
November 5, 2025
Kick-off:
19h30 SA Time
Venue:
King Zwelithini Stadium
How to watch Arrows vs Pirates online - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Pirates team news & squads
The Buccaneers have not confirmed when Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane will return to action after an extended period on the sidelines.
However, Relebohile Mofokeng and Simphiwe Selepe might be subjected to a late fitness test to ascertain whether they are fit enough to be involved.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Lebitso, Hotto, Mbokazi, Seema, Nduli, Nemtajela, Dansin, Appollis, Moremi, Makgopa
Arrows team news & squads
Coach Manqoba Mngqithi will most probably stick with the squad that did the job last weekend against Marumo Gallants. Arrows do have injury concerns with Lungelo Nguse and Lungelo Dube both affected.
Arrows possible XI: Ngcobo, Phillips, Maluleke, Jiyane, Mantshiyane, Ayabulela, Dlamini, Cisse, Karelse, Dion, Ndlovu
Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates have been doing well in the Premier Soccer League and are undefeated since their two defeats at the start of the campaign.
The Abdeslam Ouaddou-led side has managed six wins and a draw from their last seven outings, conceding a single goal in the process.
Abafana Bes'thende have won five out of their last six games across all competitions, with three of those wins coming in the PSL.
In the head-to-head record, Arrows haven't won any of their last six PSL games against Bucs, and have managed just two draws in the last eight meetings in the Mzansi top-tier.
