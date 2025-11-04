+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Cemran Dansin, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Golden Arrows - Will Abdeslam Ouaddou start Cemran Dansin again ahead of Thalente Mbatha?

The Buccaneers resume their PSL chase with a tricky trip to Afabana Bes'thende as they push to topple Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit of the Premier Soccer League table. They will be at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium to face Manqoba Mngqithi and his men on Wednesday. After their CAF Champions League exit, the Soweto giants are now fully focused on domestic affairs and trying to win the title for the first time since 2012.

GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could select his starting line-up against Golden Arrows.

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    The player from Bloemfontein has conceded in Pirates last two games and would not want to go for a third match running shipping in goals. 

  • Thabiso Lebitso, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Lebitso

    The former Chippa United man has been reliable on the right side of defence and looks set to continue in that role.

  • Deon Hotto of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    His experience is needed as Pirates face a team coached by a shrewd schemer in Manqoba Mngqithi.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi

    The Buccaneers skipper is one of the first names in Ouaddou's line-up and has often justified that.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    The former TS Galaxy central defender has always backed Ouaddou's decision to prefer him over captain Nkosinathi Sibisi.

  • Sihle Nduli, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sihle Nduli

    One of Pirates' star performers this season, Nduli has been pivotal in his role in the middle of the park.

  • Banele Mnguni, Polokwane City & Masindi Nemtajela, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELFDER: Masindi Nemtajela

    Being selected ahead of Thalente Mbatha and Sipho Mbule proves that Nemtajela has been doing a good job in Ouaddou's eyes. 

  • Abdeslam Ouaddou, Cemran Dansin, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Cemran Dansin

    The 20-year-old's wonder goal against Mamelodi Sundowns could have made him arguably the Man of the Moment and that was a hand up to have Ouaddou make him a regular starter. 

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    The former Polokwane City wideman has been in good form and can be trusted to hurt Arrows.

  • Tshepang Moremi, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    The ex-AmaZulu star could make it difficult for Relebohile Mofokeng to get back into the starting line-up.

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    Even if he does not score, Makgopa puts immense pressure on opposition defenders, making it easy for his fellow attackers to create attempts at goal.

