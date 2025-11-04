Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Golden Arrows - Will Abdeslam Ouaddou start Cemran Dansin again ahead of Thalente Mbatha?

The Buccaneers resume their PSL chase with a tricky trip to Afabana Bes'thende as they push to topple Mamelodi Sundowns from the summit of the Premier Soccer League table. They will be at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium to face Manqoba Mngqithi and his men on Wednesday. After their CAF Champions League exit, the Soweto giants are now fully focused on domestic affairs and trying to win the title for the first time since 2012.