GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could select his starting line-up against Golden Arrows.
Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Golden Arrows - Will Abdeslam Ouaddou start Cemran Dansin again ahead of Thalente Mbatha?
- Backpage
GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine
The player from Bloemfontein has conceded in Pirates last two games and would not want to go for a third match running shipping in goals.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Lebitso
The former Chippa United man has been reliable on the right side of defence and looks set to continue in that role.
- Backpagepix
LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto
His experience is needed as Pirates face a team coached by a shrewd schemer in Manqoba Mngqithi.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Mbekezeli Mbokazi
The Buccaneers skipper is one of the first names in Ouaddou's line-up and has often justified that.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema
The former TS Galaxy central defender has always backed Ouaddou's decision to prefer him over captain Nkosinathi Sibisi.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Sihle Nduli
One of Pirates' star performers this season, Nduli has been pivotal in his role in the middle of the park.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELFDER: Masindi Nemtajela
Being selected ahead of Thalente Mbatha and Sipho Mbule proves that Nemtajela has been doing a good job in Ouaddou's eyes.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Cemran Dansin
The 20-year-old's wonder goal against Mamelodi Sundowns could have made him arguably the Man of the Moment and that was a hand up to have Ouaddou make him a regular starter.
- Backpage
RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
The former Polokwane City wideman has been in good form and can be trusted to hurt Arrows.
- Backpage
LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
The ex-AmaZulu star could make it difficult for Relebohile Mofokeng to get back into the starting line-up.
- Backpage
CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa
Even if he does not score, Makgopa puts immense pressure on opposition defenders, making it easy for his fellow attackers to create attempts at goal.