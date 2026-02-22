Golden Arrows Manqoba Mngqithi demands VAR implementation despite Nedbank Cup progression 'Which referee can manage to keep up with the speed of our attacks?'

The ex-Sundowns tactician added that he would not be happy to win by benefiting from such decisions, while also emphasising how the game has evolved.

"And I would not appreciate to win a match with such issue, because this issue, I think I've been talking about it all along, because the reality is you must win a match without such issues," he added.

"How are we going to achieve that when we are going to be facing the same problem every week?

"Because I look at how our team attacks and I say which referee or official can manage to keep up with the speed and be able to stay with the second last defender, and those things for me are the realities of our game."

"You look at the speed of a team like [Orlando] Pirates, it will always be difficult. Look at the speed of [Kaizer] Chiefs when they played Stellenbosch, the chances they that they were getting behind the defence of Stellenbosch, and you say will the match officials have the capacity to deal with these things?"