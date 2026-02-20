Backpage
Nedbank Cup Wrap: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder fires AmaZulu into quarter-finals after edging Richards Bay as ex-Amakhosi coach closes in on proving point
Richards Bay 0-1 AmaZulu
AmaZulu became the first team to seal their place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final after a 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Friday night at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex.
Interestingly, it was former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein who found the back of the net in the 54th minute. Coach Arthur Zwane, a former Amakhosi coach, is attempting to prove a point to the Glamour Boys.
Upington City vs Durban City
When: Saturday, February 21
Where: Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium
Time: 15h00
Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch
When: Saturday, February 21
Where: King Zwelithini Stadium
Time: 18h00
What will the winner get?
Apart from monetary gains, the overall winner will have a direct ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.
