Nedbank Cup Wrap: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder fires AmaZulu into quarter-finals after edging Richards Bay as ex-Amakhosi coach closes in on proving point

AmaZulu became the first team to seal their place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final after a 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Friday night at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex.

Interestingly, it was former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein who found the back of the net in the 54th minute. Coach Arthur Zwane, a former Amakhosi coach, is attempting to prove a point to the Glamour Boys.