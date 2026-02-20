Goal.com
Nedbank Cup Wrap: Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder fires AmaZulu into quarter-finals after edging Richards Bay as ex-Amakhosi coach closes in on proving point

The Premier Soccer League takes a break this weekend as clubs chase a slot in the last eight of the annual domestic competition. After holders Amakhosi were knocked out by Stellenbosch FC, it is interesting to see who takes over. Top dogs Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are hoping to go all the way.

  • Richards Bay 0-1 AmaZulu

    AmaZulu became the first team to seal their place in the Nedbank Cup quarter-final after a 1-0 win over Richards Bay on Friday night at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex.

    Interestingly, it was former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Hendrick Ekstein who found the back of the net in the 54th minute. Coach Arthur Zwane, a former Amakhosi coach, is attempting to prove a point to the Glamour Boys.

  • Upington City vs Durban City

    When: Saturday, February 21
    Where: Mxolisi Dicky Jacobs Stadium
    Time: 15h00

  • Golden Arrows vs Stellenbosch

    When: Saturday, February 21
    Where: King Zwelithini Stadium
    Time: 18h00

    What will the winner get?

    Apart from monetary gains, the overall winner will have a direct ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup.

