'Goalkeeper Sales is just a fisherman! Mamelodi Sundowns could have signed ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Jasond Gonzalez but Berg is dismantling Masandawana' - Fans

A good number of football lovers in the country believe the new Masandawana signing is not showing his value to the club.

Brazilian striker Arthur Sales is among the new players Mamelodi Sundowns signed in the most recent Premier Soccer League transfer window.

Masandawana reportedly paid R63 million for the 22-year-old attacker who they believed would bolster their attacking department.

However, he has struggled to score goals for the defending PSL champions, managing just two assists in the 10 outings across all competitions.

Article continues below

Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye questioned what Sundowns saw in the striker.

A majority of Mzansi football lovers have leapt to agreement with Khanye and feel Sales is just not worth the money Sundowns paid. Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.