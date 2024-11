The Buccaneers playmaker has previously plied his trade in Portugal but returned home after finding it difficult overseas.

Former Kaizer Chiefs development coach Farouk Khan is convinced Patrick Maswanganyi is now ready to return to Europe.

The Orlando Pirates attacker has been enjoying some good form for both club and country, having picked himself after an unsuccessful stint in the Portuguese lower division.

Khan coached Maswanganyi at Stars of Africa Academy and his remarks on the Bafana star has sparked reactions from fans. GOAL take a look at the remarks.