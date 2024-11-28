BackpageSeth Willis'Impatient' Patrick Maswanganyi tipped to ditch Orlando Pirates - 'Tito is ready for Europe'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando Pirates vs Stellenbosch FCOrlando PiratesStellenbosch FCP. MaswanganyiThe Bafana Bafana international has been challenged to go for another challenge after his exploits in Mzansi.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTito joined Bucs from SuperSportHe has been a key player for PiratesMidfielder asked to consider moving abroadFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱